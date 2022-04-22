Peppermint Releases New Album MOMENT OF WEAKNESS: LETTERS TO MY LOVERS

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist has released her brand new album Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers. Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA is the second in a trilogy of album releases about the three stages of Peppermint's most recent relationship.

A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers released in October 2020 was the first in the trilogy and featured her steamy single & video, "Best Sex." The album trilogy took over a year to complete and focuses on Peppermint's personal diary set to music tackling the subjects of flirtation, lust and love. Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers is the second installment of the trilogy and highlights the point in a relationship when doubts and resentment start to set in. Especially the beginning of the end. "Broken Home" is the first single, which features a sultry smooth duet with Jerome Bell Bastien.

"Broken Home" is that moment that you know. It's the beginning of the end. Contrary to the feelings expressed every morning, "maybe if we don't go any further we can at least keep things pleasant". says Peppermint.

Track Listing

The Little things - Interlude

Gifts

Crumbs - Interlude

Stat

The fear- Interlude

Moment of Weakness

Rush in -Interlude

Broken Home - feat Jerome Bell Bastien

Last breath - Interlude

Ends In Goodbye

Volume 3 -the final release of the trilogy is expected to be released before the end of the year.

Peppermint is set to host the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 6 and is also nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ "Legendary" series. On June 3, you can catch her on the big screen in the upcoming summer rom-com movie, "Fire Island" alongside Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang & Margaret Cho premiering on Hulu.

Peppermint's star continues to rise thanks to her smashing success as the first out trans contestant to be cast on RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 9) where she finished as runner-up in one of the series' most-talked-about finales. Soon after, her talent led her to become the first trans woman to originate a principal musical role (Pythio) on Broadway in the hit Head Over Heels.

Peppermint can currently be seen on OUTtvgo's "Translation." In this weekly roundtable talk series, former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race; Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente, Sonique, and Carmen Carrera sit together to discuss various topics including politics and dating as they relate to their trans identities. Season 2 will be announced soon.

In addition, Peppermint co-stars in OUTtv's, the world's first LGBTQ+ network, new reality show "Call Me Mother". "Call Me Mother" features drag mothers Peppermint, Crystal (UK Drag Race) and Canadian performer Barbada adopt and mentor up-and-coming drag talent over an 8-week journey as they compete to win the title of "First Child Of Drag" and a $50,000 prize package. Season two will begin shooting this spring.

