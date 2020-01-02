Pearl Sun Will Fill In for Emily Walton in COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original Come From Away cast member Pearl Sun will fill in as 'Janice & Others' in Broadway's Come From Away, January 7 through March 29. Sun takes over for Emily Walton, who departs the production to star in Darling Grenadine.
Sun's previous Broadway credits include If/Then and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Producers Scott Rudin / Barry Diller / David Geffen announced today that the Broadway return of the Jerome Robbins / Arthur Laurents / Leonard Bernste... (read more)
CATS Film Expected to Suffer $100 Million Loss
According to Variety, the new Cats film is expected to suffer a $100 million loss, after making just $38 million globally in its first two weeks in th... (read more)
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!
With the new decade just around the corner, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about all things Broadway during the 2010s wit... (read more)
Watch Now: New York Philharmonic Celebrates Sondheim with Katrina Lenk & Bernadette Peters
Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk - who will star in the gender-blind 2020 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company - sang Losing My Mind and Could I Leave... (read more)
Norm Lewis Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago
Broadway star, Norm Lewis, will be joining Children of Eden at the Arcada Theatre in Chicago in the role of Father.... (read more)
The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020
2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-pre... (read more)