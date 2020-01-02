Pearl Sun Will Fill In for Emily Walton in COME FROM AWAY on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

BroadwayWorld has just learned that original Come From Away cast member Pearl Sun will fill in as 'Janice & Others' in Broadway's Come From Away, January 7 through March 29. Sun takes over for Emily Walton, who departs the production to star in Darling Grenadine.

Sun's previous Broadway credits include If/Then and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





