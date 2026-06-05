Patti LuPone to Star in New York Indie Comedy AUGUST

Deadline reports that three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone has joined the cast of August, an indie comedy from Nick Borenstein, who also stars, writes, and makes his feature directorial debut with the project.

The movie, currently in production in New York City, will see LuPone share the screen with Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham and The Comeback's Dan Bucatinsky.

Borenstein leads the film as a gay New Yorker who begins investigating the death of his therapist (played by Graham), who believes that her untimely death may not have been an accident. Described as "part mystery, part comedy," the movie offers a look at the complications of grief and healing through the lens of a suspenseful caper flick.

No word yet on LuPone's character, but the movie follows a series of recent screen projects for the Broadway icon, including recurring roles in Palm Royale and Agatha All Along, as well as a major part in Ari Aster's 2023 film Beau is Afraid. She also recently appeared as a guest star in the season three finale of Elsbeth.

Borenstein's previous screen credits include the Tribeca short films "Sweater" and "99," as well as "Pete Can't Play Basketball." He and Bucatinsky also serve as producers for the project alongside Lindsay Blair Goeldner. The movie is an official selection at Netflix's 2026 Inside Out Toronto International Finance Forum.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and a legend of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Misérables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy.