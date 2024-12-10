Patti LuPone to Launch New Concert Tour Winter 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following her Broadway run opposite Mia Farrow in The Roommate and her multi award-nominated performance in the Marvel TV series Agatha All Along, three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone will return to the concert stage in early 2025 with a series of concerts which she’ll perform throughout the United States as well as in London and New York.

LuPone will perform Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, which is conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, with musical arrangements and direction by Joseph Thalken, written by Jeffrey Richman, with string instrumentalist Brad Phillips, on a multi-city tour which will include an international stop with a sold-out performance on Sunday, February 16 at London, England’s London Coliseum. A Life in Notes U.S itinerary will include dates at Newark, New Jersey’s NJ PAC (February 2); West Palm Beach, Florida’s Kravis Center (March 22); the Newman Center in Denver, Colorado (May 2); Kansas City, Missouri’s Kauffman Center (May 21) and the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas (May 24).

In addition to A Life in Notes LuPone will perform a second concert, Songs From A Hat, with musical arrangements and direction by Joseph Thalken, at New York’s City’s Symphony Space (March 17), and in California at the Gallo Center in Modesto (April 3) and Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall (April 5).

Following is the initial 2025 itinerary with additional dates to be announced:

January 31: Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown, NY

February 2: New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ

February 4: The Paramount, Charlottesville, VA

February 6: Strathmore, North Bethesda, MD

February 16: London Coliseum, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

March 14: Groton Hill Music Center, Groton, MA

March 17: Symohony Space, New York, NY

March 22: Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, FL

April 3: Gallo Center, Modesto, CA

April 5: Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, CA

April 10: Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center, Erie, PA

May 2: Newman Center, Denver CO

May 4: Lincoln Center, Fort Collins, CO

May 21: Kauffman Center, Kansas City, MO

May 24: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas, TX

LuPone most recently nominated for both Critics Choice and Independent Spirit Awards for her performance as Lilia Calderu in the Marvel series Agatha All Along, currently streaming on Disney+. She is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the 2008 production of Gypsy and Eva Peron in the original Broadway production of Evita. Her New York stage credits also include The Roommate, War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; Company (NY Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations); Noises Off; The Old Neighborhood; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Water Engine; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nomination).

London stage credits include: Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOn Stage Award); Master Class; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); Les Miserables and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for her performances in both productions). Opera credits include: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera), To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut), Regina (Kennedy Center. Her film credits include Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid opposite Joaquin Phoenix, The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), Last Christmas, The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness.

LuPone's TV/Streaming credits include: “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Penny Dreadful” (Critics Choice Award nomination), “Girls,” “American Horror Story (“NYC” and “Coven”),” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Frasier” (Emmy nomination), four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On.” She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Photo credit: Rahav Segev