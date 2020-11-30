Patrick Page, Ephraim Sykes & More Join Musical Theatre Mayhem: Holiday Edition
Other guests will include Megan Hilty and Lesli Margherita.
On December 12, join Musical Theatre Mayhem: Holiday Edition with BroadwayWorld's very own Ben Cameron, Nikki Snelson, Eric Stretch, and special guests Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud), Megan Hilty (Smash, Wicked), Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Zorro), and Patrick Page (Hadestown, The Grinch), plus a very special Secret Santa.
Sing you favorite holiday tunes, act scenes from holiday classics, and dance the best of Broadway choreo.
For more info, email NikkiSnelson@me.com.
Musical Theatre Mayhem is a multi-faceted HIGH ENERGY Triple Threat Broadway workshop. We bring Broadway stars to your home for intensive classes in Audition Technique, Scene Study, Cabaret Performance, Improv, Original Broadway Choreography & Q & As.
