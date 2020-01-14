Parthenia Viol Consort to Present THEATRICAL MUSIC FOR DRAMATIC TIMES at The Church Of Saint Luke In The Fields

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will be in concert on Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM, performing Theatrical Music for Dramatic Times - Songs and instrumental pieces from Monteverdi to Purcell, at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street in Manhattan.

Countertenor Daniel Moody, Parthenia and special guest Motomi Igarashi, viol, will perform powerful works from Italy and England in the early Baroque, including Orlando Gibbons' What is our life, John Ward's No object dearer, John Weelkes' Draw on sweet night, Robert Parsons' Pandolpho, Monteverdi's Lagrime d'amante al sepolcro dell'amata and Merula's Canzonetta Spirituale Sopra la Nanna. Dramatic songs by Henry Purcell will be intermingled with instrumental fantasias and madrigal fantasies, dances, balli and canzoni both serious and light by Holborne, Lupo, Coprario, Vecchi, Gabrieli, Simpson, Ward and more.

Tickets are $40 and $25 reserved seating and are available at https://gemsny.org/events/parthenia. For more information, call 212-866-0468.

Countertenor Daniel Moody has garnered widespread acclaim for his "sweet and melancholy sound" (The Washington Post) and his ability to "pierce hearts" and "utterly silence a room" (The Boston Musical Intelligencer). Moody is equally celebrated for his interpretations of contemporary and baroque works, in opera, oratorio, early music and contemporary music. He has performed as a soloist at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, London's St. John's Smith Square and, Cambridge's Trinity College, with conductors David Hill, Simon Carrington, Masaaki Suzuki, and Matthew Halls. His performances have been broadcast live in concert on BBC Radio 3 in the United Kingdom, on Boston's WGBH, Indiana's WFIU, and WSHU's Sunday Baroque. Moody is a graduate of the Peabody Conservatory, Yale School of Music and Institute of Sacred Music, where he was in the prestigious Voxtet, and has won several awards in competitions which include Metropolitan National Council Auditions, George London Competition, Handel Aria Competition, New York Oratorio Society Competition, and Russell Wonderlic Competition. Visit him at https://www.danielmoodycountertenor.com/.

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.

Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.





