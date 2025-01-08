Parthenia Viol Consort to Present Continental Connections At Church Of Saint Luke In The Fields

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present Continental Connections, a concert on Sunday, January 26 at 4:00 PM at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields.

The English viol consort music that the world knows and loves so much was influenced by many continental musical fashions. Throughout the 16th and early 17th century, court composers and musicians, traveling in the entourage of their respective courts, interacted with their foreign counterparts. Some English and European composers traveled to look for work abroad to escape religious persecution at home. In this concert, Parthenia will explore the musical connections that flowed in both directions-from European countries to England and back again. These explorations will include Franco-Flemish music in England at the court of Henry VIII, Spanish influences at Mary Tudor's court, the love of Italian music in Elizabethan England, and Danish and German connections with England when Anne of Denmark, the wife of James I, was the Queen.

Guest artist will be Caroline Nicolas, treble viol. There will be a pre-concert talk @ 3:00 PM in the church's Laughlin Hall by Yale University musicologist Cat Slowik.

Premium section tickets are $45. The rest will be "Pay What You Will" general admission (suggested $25) tickets.

This event is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://new.mta.info/tripplanner/results. Additional Parthenia concert information is available throughout the year at https://parthenia.org/performances/.

With an eclectic repertory that spans from the Middle Ages to the 21st century, acclaimed cellist/gambist Caroline Nicolas enjoys an active and multifaceted career as one of the outstanding performers in her field. Noted for her "eloquent artistry and rich, vibrant sound" (Gainesville Times), she has been praised as "one of the finest gambists working today" (Gotham Early Music Scene). She regularly appears with leading ensembles as soloist, chamber musician, and music director, bringing her unique ability to combine emotionally rich interpretations with a historically inquisitive spirit.Visit her at https://www.carolinenicolas.com/.

Parthenia is a consort of viols dedicated to both early and contemporary music. Parthenia has performed in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. The consort is represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia's members are Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are currently the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.