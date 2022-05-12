Paramount Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Eddie Murphy Lead Comedy, 'Boomerang,' With Blu-Ray Release

Eddie Murphy's portrayal of hotshot advertising executive Marcus Graham made BOOMERANG a hit when it was first released in theaters on July 1, 1992. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Robin Givens, Halle Berry, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence, Grace Jones, Geoffrey Holder, and Eartha Kitt, Chris Rock, John Witherspoon, Tisha Campbell, and Melvin Van Peebles, this celebrated comedy was ahead of its time in playfully challenging stereotypes. The movie's hit soundtrack, featuring Babyface, Toni Braxton, and Boyz II Men, topped the Billboard charts and earned triple platinum status.

The BOOMERANG Blu-ray includes access to a digital copy of the film, as well as the following legacy bonus content:

Commentary by director Reginald Hudlin

Extended and deleted scenes with director's commentary: Thanksgiving at Marcus' Place Strangé's Arrival at the Dinner Bony T Asks Marcus About Sex with Jackie First Dinner Between Jackie & Marcus Dinner Between Gerard & Angela



Synopsis

Marcus Graham (Murphy) may be a success in his industry, but he's also an insatiable womanizer who's completely unprepared for his new boss, Jacqueline (Robin Givens), a female version of Marcus in terms of all things romantic.

