Parallel Exit Will Present SUNSET CIRCUS at Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan in May 2026

Parallel Exit will present SUNSET CIRCUS on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, located at 334 Amsterdam Avenue in New York City. The production returns with new material, including additional juggling and aerial acts, and is designed for audiences of all ages.

SUNSET CIRCUS brings together a cast of seven performers with backgrounds in companies including Cirque du Soleil and Big Apple Circus. The production combines circus disciplines such as aerial work, juggling, acrobatics, and physical comedy, structured around a theatrical framework of recurring characters. The show aims to engage a multigenerational audience through a mix of visual spectacle and narrative-driven performance.

The creative team includes writer Joel Jeske, director Mark Lonergan, and producer Fran Kirmser, with costume design by Julie Michael and Estefania Zambrano, lighting design by Sara Gosses, and an original score by Peter Bufano. The cast features Kyle Driggs, Sam Ferlo, Joel Jeske, Randy Kato, Stephanie Keaton, Deborah Lohse, and Olivia Tavolacci.

Jeske is a three-time Drama Desk Award nominee and Associate Artistic Director of Parallel Exit, where he has created and performed in multiple Off-Broadway productions. Lonergan serves as Artistic Director of the company and has developed original physical theatre works presented in the United States and internationally. Parallel Exit, founded in 1997, focuses on original physical theatre and has presented work at venues including Lincoln Center, 59E59 Theaters, and the New Victory Theater.

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced at $50 for orchestra seating and $40 for balcony seating. Audience members will also receive digital circus coloring book pages with ticket purchase. Tickets and additional information are available at https://www.mmjccm.org/event/sunset-circus, and group sales inquiries can be directed to sunsetcircustickets@gmail.com.