Pamela Hunt, Glory Crampton and More To Take Part in The York Theatre Company's Online Weekly Activities

The York Theatre Company will host special online weekly activities to include past York events, live chats and panel discussions with past production and creative team members, and special "Happy Hour" Members Nights with a few games of York trivia thrown in. The schedule of events is: "Live Panels" on Mondays at 7:00PM, "From The York Vault" on Wednesdays at 7:00PM, and "Members Only Social Night" Fridays at 6:00PM via invitation only. Please visit the website for additional information at www.yorktheatre.org.

The York launched the online series of activities on May 4th with a Live Panel Discussion and behind the scenes revisit with the creative team and cast members from The York's 1980 mainstage production of the legendary cult favorite Anyone Can Whistle by Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents. This week The York continues the Live Panel Series with a special behind-the-scenes discussion of their acclaimed 1992 production of Carnival, Bob Merrill and Michael Stewart's musical adaptation of the 1953 film Lili. York Producing Artistic Director James Morgan will moderate a live panel discussion with director Pamela Hunt, music director Darren R. Cohen and cast members Karen Mason, Glory Crampton, and Paul Schoeffler.

This past Wednesday, straight from The York Vault, York's Musical Theatre Training Program - 2020 College Winter Intensive Showcase, a revisit to the recent student showcase held this past January from the Musical Theatre Training Winter Intensive Program (Class of 2020).

The first York Members Only Event begins with York Trivia Night. York Members will be able to test their York knowledge with a fun Zoom-hosted evening of trivia, York style! Who has appeared in the most Muftis? Who is the youngest York staff member? This event is scheduled TONIGHT, Friday, May 9th at 6:00PM and is available to York Theatre Members only. Become a Member to join in a fun "Happy Hour" of chat and trivia. To join online, please visit https://yorktheatre.org/support/memberships.

UPCOMING SPECIAL ONLINE ACTIVITIES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 11:

MONDAY, MAY 11 AT 7:00PM

SHOW! (AND TELL): LIVE PANEL ON HOW THE YORK MADE CARNIVAL! (1992)

The York continues the Live Panel Series with a special behind-the-scenes discussion of their acclaimed 1992 production of Bob Merrill and Michael Stewart's musical adaptation of the 1953 film Lili. York Producing Artistic Director James Morgan will moderate a live panel discussion with director Pamela Hunt and cast members Karen Mason, Glory Crampton and Paul Schoeffler. By reservation only that beginning Monday, May 11 at 10:00AM at www.yorktheatre.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 AT 7:00PM

FROM THE YORK VAULT: YORK'S MUSICAL THEATRE TRAINING PROGRAM -

2019 SUMMER INTENSIVE SHOWCASE

Next up in the special MTTP Showcase Streaming Series are the talented middle and high school students form the 2019 Musical Theatre Summer Intensive. Director Janet Metz, along with current York Education Director Jimmy Ludwig, former York Education Director Michael Unger, will introduce the presentation. Tune in on Facebook (www.facebook.com/yorktheatrecompany/), or watch on YouTube (www.youtube.com/yorktheatrer/).

FRIDAY, MAY 15 AT 6:00PM

YORK MEMBERS ONLY EVENT: IN PHILLY, BOSTON, OR BALTIMO'

Broadway press agent Josh Ellis and critic Peter Filichia regale the audience with first-hand experiences of out-of-town musical tryouts that they attend while growing up. First presented back in March 2019 as part of The York's Musicals in Mufti Series celebrating Alan Jay Lerner. This event is available for York Theatre Members Only (a link will be sent out in advance of the presentation). To join online, please visit https://yorktheatre.org/support/memberships

Additional Special Online Activities will be announced shortly.

On April 27th The York unveiled a new bi-weekly songwriting competition Songwriters in Mufti. For the first competition the songwriters were given five-days to write and submit a new song based on a specific theme - The York Theatre. The York received 30 entries that have been posted on YouTube where theater patrons have an opportunity to vote on their favorite entry. Here is a link to access the current entries: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgwJFUeKxydiMx4Adr-xcmqzzt-9zZk5k. On Monday, May 11th, The York will announce the theme for the 2nd round of Songwriters in Mufti Competition. Please visit the website at www.yorktheatre.org for details.

