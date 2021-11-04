PROJECT 9 Starring Robert Cuccioli & Glory Crampton Premieres Tonight

Multi award-winning Project 9 music video will have its New York premiere as an official selection of the New York Shorts International Film Festival tonight, Thursday, November 4th at 10 pm at Cinema Village (22 East 12th Street, NYC), starring director, producer and Broadway musical theater actress Glory Crampton and Broadway's Robert Cuccioli. Celebrating 10 years, the New York Shorts is the largest short film festival in America with 300 short-form films carefully chosen from international and USA cinema. There will be a Q&A with Ms. Crampton and Mr. Cuccioli following the screening.

Project 9 premiered online in April 2021 to industry accolades and continues to sweep awards across genres for film, video, creative design, editing and soundtrack. Since its premiere, Project 9 won the prestigious 2021 Best Music Video Gold Telly Award; The Best Music Video, Gold Muse Creative Award - honoring creative professionals who inspire others to greater heights with their art; the European Film Festival U.K. Jury Award for Best Soundtrack and official selection of the Rome Music Video Awards. Most recently named 2021 Grand Winner of the NYX Video Awards. Additionally, two Bronze Telly Awards for Craft in Editing and Best Online Remote Production, and a Platinum Muse Creative Award for Best Covid Related Production were awarded in direct response to the challenges presented by the pandemic. Looking ahead, the film is eligible to enter the Canadian Screen Awards presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

Starring Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Guido Contini, Ms. Crampton (Phantom) as Luisa Contini, and Dana Moore (Dancin', Sweet Charity)) as Lilliane LeFleur, Project 9 is a 15-minute video tribute to Nine, the five-time Tony winning musical with book by Arthur Kopit, music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, based upon the original the adaptation of "The Italian" by Mario Fratti.

Conceived, edited and directed by Ms. Crampton, Project 9 was created remotely during Covid 19 with a cast of Broadway actors, singers and dancers and full orchestra, filmed and recorded completely separately in, or within blocks, of their quarantined homes, and then woven together through editing.

Ms. Crampton was recently recognized as one of the "Women to Watch" by e-bella magazine for her transformation from Broadway musical theater actress and soprano concert artist to music video director, editor and producer during the Covid 19 pandemic, citing her "courage to redirect the future." She notes the Project 9 experience has given her a new perspective on the importance of trusting your instincts and staying focused on your goals during crises, a subject she is passionate about and explores in her 2017 TEDx talk about how to override stress.

"Reinventing ourselves is part of growth," believes Ms. Crampton. "Working on Project 9 challenged me both personally and professionally to push through my glass ceiling. I felt like I was jumping off a cliff in the middle of the night every day I spent as a first-time videographer, editor and director. And low and behold, I landed on my feet in a place beyond my imagination."

In addition to this evening's in-person viewing, Project 9 will be screened online at the New York Shorts International Film Festival, on YouTube, as well as on Ms. Crampton's website - https://www.glorycrampton.com/project9.