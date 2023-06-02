PRIVATE EARTH An Eclectic, Worldly, And Ethereal New Age Album From Carlos Dengler Out Now

Carlos Dengler has a strong sense of arrangement and cinematic accomplishment, the spectrum of sounds is balanced and well constructed.

By:
Carlos Dengler has a strong sense of arrangement and cinematic accomplishment, the spectrum of sounds is balanced and well constructed. The melodies originate in the bass, while the spectrum of instrumental and other sounds gives a rich and peaceful feeling, a lot of natural instrumentation, a lot of acoustic instrumentation. If you like Patrick O'Hearn, Erik Scott, Brian Eno, or Yes, you might enjoy Private Earth.

After an enthusiastic debut on the global ambient electronic and new age music scenes with Aqueduct (April 2022) and Ecospheres EP (September 2022), NYC-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Carlos Dengler releases PRIVATE EARTH, an acoustically rich album that expands upon his interrelations with nature.

The artist considers Private Earth more live sounding than his previous works, and says the compositions were developed at very different times and in different ways, a departure from his usual approach. The result is a refreshingly eclectic and transportive album of six generous tracks incorporating gentle guitar, synth, flute, and percussion, dappled with nature sounds.

"In all of these tracks, I sought to feature acoustic elements prominently and unambiguously, which gives this record a much more live feel," says Dengler, adding "Contrary to the vibe of my releases in 2022, this album is somewhat firmly situated in a prog rock esthetic from the '70s; the tracks are all long and the phrasing is slow, stretching over several measures, and there are multiple sections to each track that shift and evolve. Keith Bonner is featured on flute and Alto flute on three tracks -- with "Violet Night" being entirely improvisatory on his part - which adds a lithe and airy movement to the material."

Dengler's foray into New Age and Ambient Music represents a fascinating evolution in his musical journey. Known for his influential role as the original bassist and keyboardist of the band Interpol during the post-punk revivalist scene, Dengler's exploration of new genres showcases his versatility and artistic growth in multiple fields. Since departing the rock scene in 2010, Carlos has gone back to school earning an MFA in Acting and established a writing career as a personal essayist. While Aqueduct was his first proper music project in twelve years, the period 2010-2022 brought an essential new focus to Dengler's artistic life and his music compositions.

Fans of Dengler's new music experience the intricate blending of his Gothic 1990s roots (especially the neoclassical variety popularized by Dead Can Dance), with his passion for the ambient works of "spiritual minimalists" like Arvo Pärt and Henryk Gorecki, and his love of music by more "active" sounding new age artists like Patrick O'Hearn, David Darling, Will Ackerman, and Constance Demby. The influence of these masters can be heard in Private Earth, empowering Dengler to explore the infinite possibilities of organic textures and electro acoustic soundscapes.

Dengler's recent works have been welcomed in the New Age and Ambient community with enthusiastic reviews and support from Chuck van Zyl/STAR'S END, NPR's Tones & Drones Podcast with Jason Miller, SiriusXM Spa, The Morning Breeze, OneWorld Music Radio, Modul303 and others globally. Music reviewer Robin James commented "In Private Earth, the spectrum of instrumental and other sounds gives a rich and peaceful feeling."

By embracing new genres during his own artistic growth, Dengler has personally tapped into the transformative power of music as a medium for introspection, relaxation, and connection with nature, highlighting his ability to reinvent himself and his commitment to exploring diverse musical landscapes. Private Earth presents an exciting chapter in this renowned artist's career that captivates and invites listeners to don their headphones and immerse themselves in the beauty and introspection of his hopeful and evocative soundscapes.

Private Earth (Carlos Dengler Music) is an independent release, available worldwide in a variety of physical, digital, and streaming formats. A limited-edition physical pressing of 100 CDs in a billfold-style package (with signature), is available exclusively on Bandcamp, along with Private Earth T-shirts. A hyper-limited artisanal wooden and metal box set of Private Earth is due for release in May on Bandcamp; go to https://carlosdengler.bandcamp.com/album/private-earth

TRACKLIST
1 Desert Flora
2 Violet Night
3 Golden Dawn
4 Ancient Lake
5 Solemn Cavern
6 Rising Mountain
 



Recommended For You