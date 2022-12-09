POET VOICE SUCKS to Return To Broadway Comedy Club For Fourth Edition This Month

Poet Voice Sucks, a funny poetry series featuring humorous poetry performed by writers, comedians, and actors, returns for its fourth edition at the Broadway Comedy Club on December 18th. Co-hosted by Christine Stoddard and Jess Appel for Quail Bell Productions, the show features a wide range of funny poetry, both new works and classics. Some poems are gut-busters; others are light-hearted chuckle-inducers.

Here info on the hosts and the lineup:

Christine Stoddard is a writer, actor, director, and artist. Her plays at the Broadway Comedy Club include "Hashtag Mountain Girl," "Clowns & Otters," "Forget Fairytales," and others. In June 2022, she wrote/directed her award-winning drama "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" at Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo. She has written several books (including poetry books!) and been the artist-in-residence at multiple organizations, with work appearing in The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, The Brooklyn Rail, Ms. Magazine, The Feminist Wire, The Portland Review, and beyond. Find out more about her work at www.worldofchristinestoddard.com. Instagram/Twitter: @stoddardsays

Jess Appel is thrilled to bring together another set of outstanding writers and performers in this next round of her co-hosting/curating "Poet Voice Sucks." An actor by trade, Jess has spent the last year performing in the premiers of several Christine Stoddard two women comedy plays, originating the roles of: Sex Toy in "My Favorite Sex Toy", Social Media Influencer, and more, in "Hashtag Mountain Girl", and Otter, Clown Pimp and DJ in "Clowns & Ottors". Other comedic theater credits include: Rosalind in "As You Like It", Little Sally in "Urinetown The Musical", and Bad News Bear in "Avenue Q". She recently starred as Period Lady the original audio play, "Lady in Red"(Soundscape Theater). She hails from New Jersey, and got her BFA in Acting from Syracuse University when Zoom did not exist. Please laugh AT her. @realdealjessappeal www.jessappel.com

Joel Allegretti is the author of, most recently, Platypus (NYQ Books, 2017), a collection of poems, prose, and performance texts, and Our Dolphin (Thrice Publishing, 2016), a novella. His second book of poems, Father Silicon (The Poet's Press, 2006), was selected by The Kansas City Star as one of 100 Noteworthy Books of 2006. He is the editor of Rabbit Ears: TV Poems (NYQ Books, 2015). Allegretti has published his poems in The New York Quarterly, Barrow Street, Smartish Pace, PANK, and many other national journals, as well as in journals published in Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and India. His short stories have appeared in The MacGuffin, The Adroit Journal, and Pennsylvania Literary Journal, among others. His musical compositions have appeared in Maintenant: A Journal of Contemporary Dada Writing & Art and in anthologies from great weather for MEDIA and Thrice Publishing. His performance texts and theater pieces have been staged at La MaMa, Medicine Show Theatre, the Cornelia Street Café, and the Sidewalk Café, all in New York. Allegretti is represented in more than thirty anthologies, among them: Stronger Than Fear: Poems on Empowerment, Compassion, and Social Justice (Cave Moon Press, 2022), I Wanna Be Loved by You: Poems on Marilyn Monroe (Milk & Cake Press, 2022), and Visiting Bob: Poems Inspired by the Life and Work of Bob Dylan (New Rivers Press, 2018). He supplied the texts for three song cycles by the late Frank Ezra Levy. Allegretti is a member of the Academy of American Poets and ASCAP.

Amy Barone's new poetry collection, Defying Extinction, was published by Broadstone Books in 2022. New York Quarterly Books released her collection, We Became Summer, in 2018. She wrote chapbooks Kamikaze Dance (Finishing Line Press) and Views from the Driveway (Foothills Publishing.) Barone's poetry has appeared in Local Knowledge, Martello Journal (Ireland), Muddy River Poetry Review, New Verse News, and Paterson Literary Review, among other publications. She belongs to the Poetry Society of America and the brevitas online poetry community. From Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, she lives in New York City.

Peter Carlaftes is author of five books including the poetry collections Drunkyard Dog and I Fold With the Hand I Was Dealt and two collections of plays: Teatrophy and Triumph for Rent. He is co-editor of the annual contemporary dada journal, Maintenant and editor of The Faking Of The President: Nineteen Stories of White House Noir. His poetry has recently appeared in NYC from the Inside, and Chorus: A Literary Mixtape. He is co-founder, Three Rooms Press.

billy cancel is a Brooklyn based poet performer and collage artist. His poetry has appeared in Boston Review, PENN America and The Rialto amongst many others. His latest collection BUTTERCUP TANTRUM MUTTON ENCORE is out on Broadstone Books. With Genevieve Fernworthy he makes up the pop / noise band Tidal Channel. Visit him at www.billycancelpoetry.com.

Kat Georges is a New York City-based author, poet, playwright, and graphic designer. Author of Our Lady of the Hunger: Poems and Three Somebodies: Plays about Notorious Dissidents. She is co-editor of the annual contemporary dada journal, Maintenant. Her poems have recently appeared in NYC from the Inside, Arriving at a Shoreline, and Mas Tequila. She is co-founder and editor of Three Rooms Press.

Lana C. Marilyn is an interdisciplinary literary artist and writer of Afro-Caribbean descent from Brooklyn, NY. Her practice includes collage art, audio, and performance and her poetry merges her love of surrealist film and meme culture to explore the stories of haunted girls. When not writing, Lana likes to overshare her feelings on Twitter and cry in her spare time.

Jenny Pisani is a multidisciplinary artist and educator from Staten Island, New York. She has called many places home, yet always returns to pray at the church of poetry. She has a lot of feelings, and they need to escape somehow! Jenny is driven by the magic of the written and spoken word and teaches from this place of joy, as a teaching artist and citizen of the world.

Quail Bell Press & Productions is a woman-owned creative studio and the parent of Quail Bell Magazine and various other arts, media & entertainment projects. Founded by writer, artist, and filmmaker Christine Stoddard, Quail Bell is based in Brooklyn, NY. Find out more at QuailBell.com.