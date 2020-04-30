PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: BUG by Tracy Letts

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Tracy Letts.

Today's play, Bug!

Bug originally premiered in London in 1996 starring Shannon Cochran and

Michael Shannon. The show made its Off-Broadway debut in 2004, again starring Shannon Cochran and Michael Shannon.

Bug won 4 Lucille Lortel Awards, 2 Obie Awards, and was nominated for 3 Drama Desk Awards.

A film version of Bug premiered in 2006 and starred Ashley Judd, Harry Connick, Jr and Michael Shannon.

About the 20202 Steppenwolf production of Bug, Tracy Letts said: "Bug explores folie à deux, a psychological term that means the madness of two-it's when one person literally catches another person's psychosis, which also seemed to me kind of like love...It's a love story. Bug has primarily been done in really small spaces, normally in theaters of 100 seats or fewer, so to see it in our theater with the caliber of our actors and David Cromer directing...I can't wait."





