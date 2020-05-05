PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK by Neil Simon
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Neil Simon.
Today's play, Barefoot in the Park!
Barefoot in the Park premiered on Broadway in 1963, starring Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley, directed by Mike Nichols. The play was made into a film in 1967, starring Redford and Jane Fonda.
The 1963 Broadway production was Neil Simon's longest-running hit, and was nominated for three Tony Awards in 1964. Nichols won the award for Best Director (Dramatic).
A Broadway revival of Barefoot in the Park opened on Broadway in 2006 starring Amanda Peet (Corie), Patrick Wilson (Paul), Jill Clayburgh (Mrs. Banks), and Tony Roberts (Victor).
In addition to the 1967 film, a television series based off the play aired in 1970, starring Scoey Mitchell and Tracy Reed.
