PILOBOLUS Returns To NYC at the Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation celebrates half a century of radical creativity as the final stop on the Big Five-OH! tour from the unpredictable and unstoppable Pilobolus. The extended three-week engagement, featuring three New York premieres, will play The Joyce Theater from July 11-30.

Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$75, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Putting the “Oh!” in the Big Five-OH!, Pilobolus brings a season-long celebration of its 50th anniversary to a close with an extended three-week engagement at The Joyce Theater. For half a century, the company has tested the limits of human physicality and explored the beauty of the human body through its breathtaking, mind-bending feats of movement. Having performed around the globe in events from the Oscars to the Olympics and on nearly every stage imaginable, Pilobolus propels itself into the next 50 years with an evening of dance only they can dream of performing.

Big Five-OH! is a remixed retrospective of the company's work, a cunning combination of the vintage and the visionary. Fan favorites are on tap for the occasion, from the surreal vintage classic Untitled which helped cement the company's place in the pantheon of dance theater, to Sweet Purgatory set to Shostakovich, to the explosive energy of Megawatt. The highly-anticipated highlight of the extended engagement is the New York premiere of three Pilobolus works, featuring collaborations with Darlene Kascak of the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, Jad Abumrad (composer and founder of Radiolab, Dolly Parton's America), choreographer Madison Olandt, and former Pilobolus dancers Derion Loman and Gaspard Louis. Now under the leadership of long-time members and creative partners Renée Jaworski and Matt Kent, Pilobolus taps into its signature wit, sensuality, and stunning physical ability to reimagine its past, envision its future, and turn traditions sideways.