PETER PAN GOES WRONG Takes Flight On BroadwayHD 

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theatre, has announced that the popular Goes Wrong series is now available to stream on their platform. In addition, viewers will be able to stream Peter Pan Goes Wrong - the hilarious show that inspired the hit play currently running on Broadway.

The Goes Wrong series, created by the talented team Mischief, is a hilarious and entertaining collection of productions that are sure to bring laughter and joy to viewers of all ages. As part of the Goes Wrong series, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy teaturing the 'Cornley Drama Society' as they present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale about the boy who never grew up.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong brings all the side-splitting chaos and comedic mishaps that audiences have come to love from the acclaimed series. With plenty of unexpected surprises and laugh-out-loud moments, this uproarious show is now easily accessible from the comfort of your own home. Don't miss your chance to experience the hilarity of Peter Pan Goes Wrong and the rest of the Goes Wrong series, now streaming on BroadwayHD!

