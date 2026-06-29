PEPPER SLIT: LIVE IN HER LIVING ROOM Will Debut This Summer, Written By and Starring SNL's Chloe Troast

Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Troast will write and star in the new theatrical experience PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room directed by comedian Sam Blumenfeld. The 4-week limited engagement will begin performances at the East Village Basement (321 East 9th Street) on Tuesday, July 21 with an opening night set for Thursday, July 30.

The cast for PEPPER SLIT will also include Sam Blumenfeld, Tej Khanna, Gus Laughlin, Jamie Linn Watson, and music director Charlie O'Connor. Surprise special guests will be announced shortly.

Troast stated, "'Pepper' is a woman that lives inside me and has probably lived there my whole life. At age 11, my favorite Broadway show was Follies – a classic preteen tale about the decay of female beauty and fading fame within an unscrupulous industry of vaudeville and burlesque. I was obsessed with Liza, Bernadette, Elaine Stritch, Carol Burnett, Eartha Kitt, Little Edie, Cher. Divas of stage and screen. 'Pepper' is an amalgamation of all these things plus a newborn baby. She has been everywhere, done everything, is wistful, entitled, crass, yet somehow innocent. She is a live wire and an open wound with an enormous story to tell."

The producers stated, “We couldn't be more thrilled to kick off this summer with this theatrical fever dream from the brain of Chloe Troast. Audiences are more eager than ever to be part of shared experiences, and we're excited to give New Yorkers exactly that.”

The design team for PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room features Rodri Hernandez Mtz. (scenic design), Cha See (lighting design), Brandon Bulls (sound design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), and Cass Fawcett (production stage manager). Regular People serve as general managers for the production and marketing and advertising services.

PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room is produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Andrew Patino of Regular People, Christian Palomares of Paloma Theatrical, Scuttle About Broadway, Mikayla Kibel, Raffie Rosenberg, Duncan Miller, Tommy Doyle, Brian Ren-Sawyer, and Mark Brystowski. Lisa (Sam Blumenfeld) serve as associate producers.

Chloe Troast invites you to PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room at the East Village Basement.



Pepper Slit's theatrical experience blends music, nostalgia, and delusion into an unforgettable comedy spectacle. Each night, only 35 guests are invited to the stage and screen legend, Pepper Slit's personal home to experience a night of party and performance that New Yorkers thought was outlawed back in '71.

About Chloe Troast

Chloe Troast (Pepper Slit, Writer) is an actor, writer and comedian based in New York City. Chloe is a former writer and featured cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and can currently be seen in the Feature Films Sweethearts starring Kieran Shipka, Goodrich opposite Michael Keaton, the Netflix series “Four Seasons” with Tiny Fey and the NBC series “The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins.” Chloe can also be seen in Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain opposite Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang and Megan Stalter, directed by Paul Briganti and produced by Judd Apatow and her debut Adult Swim Smalls series “DOHLS” is currently streaming on HBOMax. Chloe was a 2023 Just For Laughs “New Face” in the character category. Chloe is currently working on her hit Stapleview sketch show Spilling Your Seed, and will soon be seen in the Hulu miniseries “Furious.”

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