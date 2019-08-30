PEAVE & WELL BEING CONCERT Announced At Lincoln Center

Over 100 monks from China's most renowned temples will perform a groundbreaking "Peace & Well-Being Concert" featuring a rarely seen combination of Shaolin martial arts, music and chanting that showcases the essence of Zen and Buddhism's diverse culture.

The spectacle by the Chinese Buddhist Chanting Music Ensemble, presented by the China Buddhist Association, goes beyond dazzling kungfu displays to uplift audiences into a meditative state of peace and well-being through ancient sacred music, some of which was discovered only in the last decade.

The full-time monks were chosen through rigorous auditions throughout China, for six months of intense rehearsals, to reflect the country's various Buddhist performing artforms that have evolved over 2,500 years.

"The show presents the various traditions of Buddhism in a capsule for audiences who would otherwise have to travel long distances to experience them," said An Zhao, whose "PANDA!" spectacle was the first Chinese production to take up a Las Vegas residency.

The show took three years of planning and coordination among major monasteries:

· Shaolin Temple, the cradle of Chinese kungfu and Chan (c??, or Zen in Japanese) Buddhism

· Wat Pajie Maharajatan Sipsong Pana, the cultural exchange center of Chinese Pali language Buddhism

· Yonghegong Lama Temple, the largest and most perfectly preserved lamasery in Beijing

· Daxiangguo Temple, with an imperial music tradition from the Han Dynasty

· Lingyin Temple, one of the oldest Buddhist monasteries of China.

"We wish to share the deep practice of Buddhist monks and profound teachings of the Buddha, and immerse the audience with compassion, peace and joy," said Venerable Guangquan, Abbot of Lingyin Temple and deputy secretary-general of the Buddhist Association of China.

The "Peace & Well-Being Concert" performs two shows only at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Friday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, Oct. 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Tickets ($65-120) are available at the box office, over the phone at 212-721-6500, or online at https://www.lincolncenter.org/show/peace-and-well-being-concert,





