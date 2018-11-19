PBS Presents the Broadcast Premiere of SARAH BRIGHTMAN: HYMN

In a new concert staged in the famous Ludwigs Festspielhaus In Germany, Sarah Brightman performs beloved favorites from her decades-long career and introduces audiences to enchanting selections from her much-anticipated new album, HYMN. Accompanied by her band, a 40-piece orchestra, a 50-voice choir and dancers, the world's most successful and best-selling soprano is joined on stage by other guest artists including Japanese superstar Yoshiki, Vincent Niclo, Mario Frangoulis and Narcis. Filmed in state-of-the-art video and mixed in Dolby Atmos sound, Sarah Brightman: HYMN is a hybrid of a musical film, an opera and a large-scale concert production and is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations in November 2018 (check local listings).

Sarah Brightman: HYMN was filmed over two days in September 2018 at the Ludwigs Festspielhaus at the foot of the Bavarian Alps in Germany, a magical setting of mountains, lakes, castles and cuckoo clock houses. The area is famous for the beautiful Neuschwanstein Castle, built in the mid-19th century by Ludwig II of Bavaria as a retreat and in honor of Richard Wagner. The castle was also the inspiration for Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Sarah Brightman: HYMN features these performances:

· "Hymn"

· "Sogni," featuring Vincent Niclo

· "Better Is One Day"

· "Masquerade" (from Phantom of the Opera)

· "Phantom," featuring Mario Frangoulis (from Phantom of the Opera)

· "Miracle," featuring Yoshiki

· "Follow Me"

· "Figlio Perduto" (from La Luna)

· "Who Wants To Live Forever" (from Eden)

· "Pie Jesu," featuring Narcis (from Requiem)

· "Fly To Paradise"

· "Sky And Sand"

· "Time To Say Goodbye"

Sarah Brightman: HYMN was conceived and created by Sarah Brightman, Frank Peterson and Sarah's Creative Director Anthony Van Laast (Mamma Mia!, Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Brightman). The film is produced by German-based Music-Delight Productions and directed by Gerd F. Schutze (Linkin Park, Michael Jackson, Radiohead, Rolling Stones).

