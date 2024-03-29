PATRIOTS Will Offer $40 In-Person Rush and $30 Online Lottery Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patriots on Broadway has announced its in-person rush and online lottery ticket policy.

A limited number of $40 general rush tickets will be available for purchase for the day of performance in person at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) when the box office opens. Tickets are on a first-come, first served basis, and there is a maximum of two tickets available per person.

Entries for the Patriots $30 online digital lottery will start at 12:00 AM at PatriotsBroadway.com one day before the performance. Winners will be drawn the same day at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. There is a limit of two tickets per winner.

The Almeida Theatre production of Patriots, the shockingly timely new play by Peter Morgan, creator of “The Crown,” begins performances Monday, April 1 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Directed by two-time Olivier Award winner and Artistic Director of the Almeida, Rupert Goold, Patriots opens April 22, 2024. Tickets for the strictly limited 12-week engagement are on sale now.

Patriots, which won the 2023 Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play, comes to Broadway following a record-breaking run at London's Almeida Theatre where it was the fastest-selling new play in the theatre's history, and a sold out 12-week run in the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre, where it recouped its investment.



In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin. But soon Putin's ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky's reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.



Patriots features Tony and Emmy Award nominee Michael Stuhlbarg (Broadway: The Pillowman; Film: A Serious Man, Call Me by Your Name; Television: “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Looming Tower”), who returns to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star as Boris Berezovsky. Original London cast member Will Keen will make his Broadway debut, recreating his mesmerizing Olivier Award-winning performance as Vladimir Putin. Original London cast member Luke Thallon (Evening Standard Award nominee for the Almeida's Albion) will also make his Broadway debut as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich.



The 18-member cast also features Stella Baker (Television: “The Republic of Sarah,” “Tell Me Your Secrets”) as Marina Litvinenko; Ronald Guttman (Broadway: Coastal Disturbances; Almeida/West End: Patriots; Film: The Hunt for Red October) as Professor Perelman; Alex Hurt (Broadway: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; Television: “Bonding,” “The Good Fight”) as Alexander Litvinenko; Rosie Benton (Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Stick Fly) as Anna Berezovsky/Newscaster/Journalist; Jeff Biehl (Broadway: Machinal) as Teacher/FSB Boss; Peter Bradbury (Broadway: The Shark is Broken, Hangmen) as Alexander Voloshin/Nurse; Camila Canó-Flaviá (Broadway: Network; Off-Broadway: Mac Beth, The Coast Starlight) as Tatiana Yeltsin/Nina Berezovsky/Judge/Lover; Joe Forbrich (Film: Bridge of Spies; TV: “Law & Order”) as FSB Agent/Oligarch/Security; Marianna Gailus (Training: Juilliard) as Katya/Pianist/Compromised Newscaster; Paul Kynman (Almeida/West End: Patriots; Film: Clash of the Titans, Asteroid City) as Alexander Korzhakov/Boris Yeltsin/Reporter; Adam Poss (Television: “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire”) as Lawyer/Home Office Spokesman/Newscaster; and Nick Rehberger (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, The Glass Menagerie) as Assistant/Daniel Kahneman/Russian Captain, and Tony Ward (Broadway: The Audience, Twelfth Night/Richard III) as FSB Agent/Oligarch/Security. Understudies are Benjamin Bonenfant (New York: Theatre for a New Audience, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival) and Danielle Chaves (Regional: Oregon Shakespeare Festival).



The creative team for Patriots features three-time Tony Award-nominated set designer Miriam Buether, co-costume designers Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, lighting designer Jack Knowles, Tony Award-winning sound designer and composer Adam Cork, projection designer Ash J Woodward and movement director Polly Bennett. Production Stage Manager is Scott Rollison. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA. US general management is by TT Partners.