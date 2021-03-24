PARADISE BLUE Available Worldwide Tomorrow On Audible Plus As Part of The Williamstown Theatre Festival

The Williamstown Theatre Festival presentation of Paradise Blue is available worldwide tomorrow, March 25 at 3 AM ET within the Audible Plus catalog. Paradise Blue is part of the Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season produced on Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling.

Written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Paradise Blue features SAG Award nominee André Holland, Grammy Award winner Kristolyn Lloyd, Simone Missick, Keith Randolph Smith, and Emmy Award winner, Grammy Award winner, and 2020 Tony Award nominee Blair Underwood.

It's 1949 in Detroit's Black Bottom neighborhood, and there's no better place to hear or play jazz than Paradise Club. Blue (Underwood), club owner and trumpeter, can wail like no other, but as forces outside the club conspire to irreparably change life inside and outside Paradise's walls, he must decide whether to stay or sell. Beholden to his girlfriend (Lloyd) and fellow bandmates (Holland and Smith), Blue faces an uncertain future as he reckons with his troubled past. When Silver (Missick), a smooth and mysterious newcomer from Louisiana, steps onto the scene, everyone in Paradise must choose how to survive and if they can thrive.

Paradise Blue, the second play in Morisseau's Detroit trilogy, had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2015.

The creative team also includes Bianca LaVerne Jones (assistant director), Darron West (sound design), and Kenny Rampton and Bill Sims Jr. (composers).

Paradise Blue's running time is approximately two hours. Special access to all seven titles in the WTF Season on Audible is available to eligible WTF donors; visit www.wtfestival.org/support for more information.

Forged during and in response to a fraught moment in history, the unprecedented collaboration between Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater preserves the Festival season in a different format, provides continued work for the artists involved in the Festival season, and produces a body of work that will be made available for global Audible listeners to enjoy and experience. It also marks the first time that a theatrical season of work will be produced on Audible.

Following tomorrow's release of Paradise Blue will be Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here on Thursday, April 1, and the new musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes on Thursday, April 8.

The other four titles in the season, the Tennessee Williams masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire, Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler, Animals by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, and Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club by Shakina Nayfack, are all available now within the Audible Plus catalog.

Learn more at https://wtfestival.org/.