PAGE BY PAGE Expands Services

Page By Page, the popular monthly subscription service for theater artists and theater lovers, announced an expansion today with new benefits and new tiered pricing for the 2019-20 theater season. Page By Page: https://www.patreon.com/PageByPage

"Page By Page is inspirational, practical, and affordable with new subscription options ranging from $4-16/per month. Page By Page energizes artists so they are excited and equipt to make new work, and thrills theater lovers who want an inside look at the process. I founded Page By Page because I grew-up in a rural area where theater knowledge, especially about current theatrical practices, were extremely limited. When I reached college, and later in the professional world, I felt significantly behind my peers in understanding theater today, how it is made, and how the industry works; both my artistry and my professional life suffered," said Founder Jacqueline Goldfinger, an award-winning playwright and dramaturg.

"I'm currently an adjunct professor in the MFA Theater Program at Temple University, a travelling mentor for KC-ACTF, and a Theatermakers Faculty at the O'Neill. I see so much talent around the country, but often the artists feel isolated unless they have the time and resources to join a dedicated graduate program. In addition, there are many artists whose lives do not give them the flexibility to pursue their art full-time. We have especially found tremendous interest for Page By Page from artists with day jobs, stay-at-home parents, and those who are differently-abled or homebound. Early on, our subscribers were primarily Philadelphia-area artists but we now have members from coast-to-coast. Page By Page allows artists to set their own goals, succeed at their own pace, and on their own timeline. It's a win for everyone."

The new benefits and tiered pricing are now available on the Page By Page website: www.patreon.com/PageByPage The new tiers now range from $4-$16 per month for a subscription. The new benefits include a Writing Partner Match program, discounts to theatre resources, support promoting your work on social media, and more.

Page By Page is running an End-of-Summer Special from August 1-31. To help artists and audiences ramp up for the new theater season, if you subscribe to Page By Page in August then you will receive the September Double Issue and all three summer issues of Page By Page (the June, July, and August 2019 issues). That's four issues of the Page By Page online magazine, including one double issue, all for subscribing in August.

Page By Page will celebrate its one year anniversary with a dance party in Philadelphia, the home of its Founder Jacqueline Goldfinger. The anniversary party will be at Franky Bradley's on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9pm-1am (www.frankybradleys.com/info). West Philadelphia Orchestra, a popular Philly-based dance band, will play. There will be a $5 cash cover for Subscribers. $10 cash cover for Non-subscribers. Everyone who attends will have their name put in a hat upon arrival, and there will be drawings for prizes, including free tickets for productions. Watch website for details: www.patreon.com/PageByPage

Page By Page Founder Jacqueline Goldfinger(she/they) is an Affiliated Artist at New Georges, National New Play Network, and The Lark Playwright's Center. She is a member of the writers lab at The Barrow Group. She won the Yale Drama Prize, Smith Prize, Generations Award, Brown Martin Award, Barrymore Award, and Philadelphia Critics Award. In 2019, she received a Special Commendation from the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas' Leon Katz Award for her work as an educator and mentor. Her plays have been on The Kilroy's List and developed and/or produced at theaters including: New Georges, The National Theatre/London, Wilma Theatre, The Kennedy Center, La MaMa, McCarter Theater, The Court Theatre/New Zealand, and Seattle Public. Her plays are published by Yale Press, Samuel French, and Playscripts. Her work has been supported by YADDO, National Endowment for the Arts, The Millay Colony, Drama League, and the Independence Foundation, among others. For more information: www.jacquelinegoldfinger.com

West Philadelphia Orchestra has been entertaining audiences in Philadelphia and around the country with their unique blend of contemporary and traditional dance tunes since 2006. For more information: wpo.westphiladelphiaorchestra.com





