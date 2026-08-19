PADDINGTON Swing Steps Into Role of 'Millicent Clyde' After Just Four Hours of Rehearsal

At a recent performance of Paddington the Musical, a swing saved the day, learning the role of "Millicent Clyde" after just four hours of rehearsal. At the performance on 17 August, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, the role's principal actor, was on vacation and the three understudies were unable to perform the role. Rose Mary O’Reilly, a swing, learned the track, taking the stage after four hours of rehearsal.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley told BroadwayWorld in a statement, “We are beyond grateful to Rose who, when it became clear that we might have to cancel last night's performance, extraordinarily volunteered to step into Millicent Clyde's shoes.

With Victoria Hamilton-Barritt on holiday abroad and, for various reasons, all three of our Millicent covers unable to perform, Rose - who was not a cover for Millicent - had just four hours yesterday afternoon to learn the entire role. She then went on completely off-book, knowing every word, every musical note, every move, and the complete character arc. What she achieved was quite simply astonishing.

It was also an extraordinary company effort - fellow cast members, our music department, associate creatives, stage management, wardrobe, wigs, crew, sound and the SFP team all pulled together to support her and make sure the performance could go ahead.

Rose quite literally saved the show and, in doing so, gave 1,100 people a performance they will never forget. It was one of those very rare nights in the theatre when everyone in the building knew they were witnessing something truly special.”

About Rose Mary O'Reilly

Rose trained at Urdang (Professional Dance & Musical Theatre). Credits whilst training include American Idiot and Made In Dagenham. Her other theatre credits include Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical (Secret Cinema). Concerts include: Lead vocalist in London Higher Awards, Lead Vocalist in Lord Mayor’s Grand Finale, Lead vocalist in The Snowman.

About Paddington the Musical

Paddington the Musical recently extended its run through until 13 February 2028. The cast includes Timi Akinyosade (Tony), Amy Booth-Steel (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (Grant), Delilah Bennett-Cardy (Judy Brown), Adrian Der Gregorian (Mr. Brown), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards (Tanya), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs. Brown), James Hameed (Paddington Voice and Remote Puppetry, and Young Man), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde), Teddy Kempner (Mr Gruber), Bonnie Langford (Mrs Bird), Arti Shah (Paddington On-stage performer), in the role of Jonathan Brown Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse, and Alternate Paddington On-stage Performers Abbie Purvis and Ali Sarebani; with Esme Bacalla-hayes, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, David Birch, Aimée Fisher, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Sam Lathwood, Natasha Leaver, Katie Lee, Sunny Lee, Vicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O'Reilly, Ben Redfern, Hugo Rolland, Simon Shorten and Hassan Taj.

Matt Brind (Musical Supervisor, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Ellen Kane (Choreographer), Tom Pye (Scenic Designer), Gabriella Slade (Costume Designer), Tahra Zafar (Paddington Bear Designer), Neil Austin (Lighting Designer), Gareth Owen (Sound Designer), Ash J Woodward (Video Designer and Animation), Campbell Young Associates (Hair, Wig & Make-Up Designer), Majid Adin (Illustration and additional Animation), Laura Bangay (Musical Director), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting (Casting Director), Nick Hockaday (Young Persons' Casting Director), Annabelle Davis (Paddington Casting Director), Javier Marzan (Physical Comedy Consultant), Tobago Crusoe and Felix Ruiz (Additional Music Consultants).

When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens. But London isn't all afternoon teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

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