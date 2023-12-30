Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Wilkinson died suddenly at home on December 30.

By: Dec. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 2 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 3 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 4 Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Tom Wilkinson, the British actor best known for his roles in The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, passed away at home at the age of 75.

According to a statement from the BBC: “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him."

Wilkinson was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and his early career began on stage. He was nominated for an Olivier Award in 1981 for his performance in Hamlet at the RSC, and in 1988 for his role in Enemy of the People at the Playhouse.

His film credits include The Full Monty, for which he won a BAFTA for Supporting Actor, Shakespeare in Love, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rush Hour, The Green Hornet, Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

He was Oscar-nominated for his roles in the films Michael Clayton and In the Bedroom.

Wilkinson's television credits include Benjamin Franklin in John Adams, James A. Baker in Recount, for which he was Emmy-nominated and Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr. in The Kennedys.

He recently returned to his The Full Monty role in the Disney+ series which followed the characters 26 years later.

Wilkinson is survived by his wife, Diana Hardcastle, and two daughters.



RELATED STORIES

1
Maurice Hines Has Passed Away at 80 Photo
Maurice Hines Has Passed Away at 80

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that tap icon Maurice Hines has passed away at 80.

2
Broadway Veteran Vinie Burrows Passes Away at 99 Photo
Broadway Veteran Vinie Burrows Passes Away at 99

Actress Vinie Burrows, once proclaimed “the queen of black theater” by Clive Barnes of The New York Times, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day 2023 surrounded by family, at the age of 99. 

3
Robert Nolan Passes Away at 69 Photo
Robert Nolan Passes Away at 69

Robert Nolan, an ATPAM Manager since 1989 and former President, died on Wednesday December 27th at Mt. Sinai West Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. Robert was 69 years old.

4
Oldest Professional Actor Mike Nussbaum Dies At Age 99 Photo
Oldest Professional Actor Mike Nussbaum Dies At Age 99

Mike Nussbaum, named the oldest professional actor in America, has died at the age of 99.

More Hot Stories For You

2 Broadway Shows Close Today2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Photos: The Comedian Harmonists of HARMONY Judge HADESTOWN Holiday Dressing Room Door ContestPhotos: The Comedian Harmonists of HARMONY Judge HADESTOWN Holiday Dressing Room Door Contest
Actress and Activist Vinie Burrows Dies At Age 99Actress and Activist Vinie Burrows Dies At Age 99
Broadway Veteran Vinie Burrows Passes Away at 99Broadway Veteran Vinie Burrows Passes Away at 99

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You