Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Tom Wilkinson, the British actor best known for his roles in The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, passed away at home at the age of 75.

According to a statement from the BBC: “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him."

Wilkinson was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and his early career began on stage. He was nominated for an Olivier Award in 1981 for his performance in Hamlet at the RSC, and in 1988 for his role in Enemy of the People at the Playhouse.

His film credits include The Full Monty, for which he won a BAFTA for Supporting Actor, Shakespeare in Love, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rush Hour, The Green Hornet, Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

He was Oscar-nominated for his roles in the films Michael Clayton and In the Bedroom.

Wilkinson's television credits include Benjamin Franklin in John Adams, James A. Baker in Recount, for which he was Emmy-nominated and Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr. in The Kennedys.

He recently returned to his The Full Monty role in the Disney+ series which followed the characters 26 years later.

Wilkinson is survived by his wife, Diana Hardcastle, and two daughters.