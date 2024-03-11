Oscar-Winner Billie Eilish Felt Like A 'Failure' Seeing MATILDA On Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off her second Oscar win, pop star Billie Eilish, revealed to the press room at this year's Academy Awards that seeing the Broadway musical Matilda at age 12 made her feel like a failure.

She said, “I remember being 12 and seeing Matilda the Musical and sobbing my eyes out because I was like, ‘Damn, I’m a failure. I don’t even have a career...I was bawling from the back in the nosebleeds, and I was like, ‘I’m never going to amount to anything because I’m not in Matilda."

On her advice for young artists feeling the same, she said, "I would just say give yourself some time and do what you love. I know that’s kind of easier said than done because some of us don’t really know what we love.”

Billie has previously estimated that she saw the Tony-winning show six times in its original Broadway run and that it's her "favorite musical ever."

Last night, Eilish along with her sibling and collaborator Finneas scooped up their second Academy Award for the song, "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Eilish has expresed interest in writing a stage musical one day.

The rest of the team behind Barbie, director Greta Gerwig, producer and star Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera have expressed their interest in bringing Barbie to the stage.

While not explicitly produced as a musical, Barbie did include two musical numbers. The first was set to Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night Away," during which the Barbies and Kens had a big disco party at Barbie's Dream House.

The second came with Ryan Gosling's viral "I'm Just Ken" sequence, which featured all of the Kens feeling their "Ken-ergy" as they danced to the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt-written song.

See Gosling's show-stopping performance of the song at this year's Academy Awards here.