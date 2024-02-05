MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday

Pop star Billie Eilish, who is currently up for her second Academy Award for the song, "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, revealed at the Grammys that she would be open to writing for the theatre someday.

When asked if she would be interested in working on Broadway, the star replied, "I'd be down. I would love to do that someday, I think that would be really cool."

Billie's brother and co-writer, Finneas O'Connell, added, "Billie saw Matilda [the Musical] like 45 times."

Billie estimated that she saw the show six times in its original Broadway run and that it's her "favorite musical ever."

She and @finneas spoke about whether they’d ever venture into the Broadway scene & more while on the #Grammys red carpet. pic.twitter.com/fB60E5Z72E — billboard (@billboard) February 5, 2024

The rest of the team behind Barbie, director Greta Gerwig, producer and star Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera recently expressed interest in bringing Barbie to the stage.

The team behind the summer blockbuster told ET that they have tossed around the idea of a musical adaptation.

"Trust me ... this is not the first time we've thought of it, yeah," Robbie said. "It's so fun when you can turn everything into a big, crazy musical number. Everything is infinitely more fun."

"A lot," Gerwig continued, nodding to Fererra as they have seemingly discussed the possibility at length. "I'm deeply [in] love [with] musicals. Also, America's performed in musicals!"

Ferrera, who played Roxie Hart in the West End production of Chicago, said that her character "has a number in her."

"I really love musicals. I mean, nothing would make me happier. So, I would love a musical," Gerwig said.

Barbie did include two musical numbers. The first was set to Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night Away," during which the Barbies and Kens had a big disco party at Barbie's Dream House.

The second came with Ryan Gosling's viral "I'm Just Ken" sequence, which featured all of the Kens feeling their "Ken-ergy" as they danced to the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt-written song.

The film's soundtrack also boasts several songs that would fit right in on stage, including Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Lizzo's "Pink," which narrates the opening scene of the film.

Barbie is now available to stream on Max.

