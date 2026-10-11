Oscar Rossignoli Trio Adds New York Tour Dates For October

Oscar Rossignoli is a renowned contemporary pianist and composer based in New Orleans, celebrated for his innovative approach to jazz and Latin music fusion. Born with a deep passion for music in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Rossignoli began his musical journey at a young age, captivated by the rich cultural tapestry of his homeland.

Rossignoli's career has been marked by a series of notable achievements and collaborations. He has performed alongside renowned artists across the globe, such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jason Marsalis, Herlin Riley, Joe Dyson, Nicholas Payton, Brian Blade, Pedrito Martinez, and many others, captivating audiences with his virtuosity and emotional depth. His compositions are a reflection of his diverse cultural influences, seamlessly blending traditional Latin rhythms with the influence of the Black American Music traditions, as well as western classical music.

2026 TOUR DATES

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2026

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

135 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

7:30 PM | Oscar Rossignoli Trio Presents Mar Adentro

Information & Tickets

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2026

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

626 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA 70116

Mar Adentro Album Release Celebration!

Venue Calendar & Tickets

*This performance is made possible, in part, with support from the Jazz Generations Initiative (JGI). Learn

More: jazzgenerations.org



OSCAR ROSSIGNOLI TRIO - New York Appearances

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2026

Oscar Rossignoli - Piano

Martin Masakowski - Bass

Peter Varnado - Drums



The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477

8:00 pm

Information & Tickets

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026

Oscar Rossignoli - Piano

Martin Masakowski - Bass

Peter Varnado - Drums

Jazz Forum

1 Dixon Lane, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Two sets: 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM

Information & Tickets

NEW RELEASE DROPS ON RECORD STORE DAY - BLACK FRIDAY NOVEMBER 27, 2026

Artist: OSCAR ROSSIGNOLI

Title: MAR ADENTRO

Artist Website: https://www.instagram.com/oscar.rossignoli/?hl=en

(CD and Digital) Release Date: November 27, 2026

Vinyl Release Date (RSD) Clear Vinyl Audiophile pressing: Black Friday

Friday, November 27, 2026

Available From All Major Streaming Services

Tracklist

CD & Vinyl LP:

1. Gitanerías (Ernesto Lecuona) 3:51

2. Mar Adentro (Oscar Rossignoli) 7:14

3. Puñadito de Arena (Belisario Romero) 5:19

4. Star-Crossed Lovers (Billy Strayhorn) 3:58

5. Shifting Contexts (Oscar Rossignoli) 5:39

6. Ebbs and Flows (take 4) (Oscar Rossignoli) 5:55

7. Serpent (Oscar Rossignoli) 10:19

CD Bonus Tracks:

8. Swinging At The Haven (Ellis Marsalis) 4:43

9. Ebbs and Flows (take 1-espresso version) (Oscar Rossignoli) 6:11

MUSICIANS: Oscar Rossignoli - Piano, Lex Warshawsky - Bass, Peter Varnado - Drums

Oscar Rossignoli, with origins in Honduras has resided in New Orleans, for over a decade, has released two unaccompanied solo piano recordings, Inertia, and Levitations, a recording with the trio Extended, and has lent his unmistakable touch to the efforts of a vast array of New Orleans artists. His recent trio recording, Mar Adentro, is a major step in Rossignoli's, evolution.

The trio album, which features, bassist Lex Warshawsky and drummer Peter Varnado, opens in stunning fashion with some rapid virtuosic piano playing on Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona's, 'Gitanerias,' a classical piece that Rossignoli proceeds to mold into modern jazz. The title cut ('Mar Adentro', literally, 'the sea inside') paints a cinematic picture, starting with an evocation of ocean waves, before unfolding into a deeply, introspective performance.

Rossignoli caresses the melody of the Honduran folk song 'Puñadito de Arena' and renders an exquisite take on Billy Strayhorn's, 'Star-Crossed Lovers.' His own, percussive, 'Shifting Contexts', reflects Rossignoli's early fascination with the drums and serves as an excellent example of the deep connectedness among the three musicians. The most extensive exploration of the set, 'Serpent', deals with overcoming the forces of evil. The trio wages a musical battle against the serpent, is eventually triumphant, and peace, reigns.

'Ebbs and Flows,' another original, starts with a gentle yet pulsating groove, and toggles back and forth between it and a swinging segment that's irresistible. Mar Adentro, will be released on CD and vinyl and the CD will include two bonus tracks, an 'espresso version' of 'Ebbs and Flows' that's quick from start to finish and has the trio swinging hard, throughout, and a magnificent reading of Ellis Marsalis' 'Swinging at The Haven.'

Oscar Rossignoli, was born and grew up in Honduras, where music was always a part of his life. Attending conservatory throughout his youth, alongside his classical training, by the time he started high school, he had developed a love for the improvisation of the Latin piano masters, Chucho Valdez and Michel Camilo as well as the soulful swing, of Oscar Peterson and American jazz. In 2011 he began studies at Louisiana State University, and earned a Master's degree in Jazz Studies, at the University of New Orleans. Oscar today, is among the most in-demand pianists in a city blessed with an extraordinary pool of gifted musicians. Aside from leading his own trio, a few of the other artists he has contributed to the efforts of include, Herlin Riley, Jason Marsalis, John Boutte, and Nicholas Payton, as well as the Louisiana Symphony Orchestra.

Mar Adentro serves as a perfect introduction to the masterful and supremely-creative piano playing, and compositions of, Oscar Rossignoli.



Photo Credit: Marion Hill

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 08 Hrs 31 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming