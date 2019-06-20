Original Broadway Cast Members Announced For 54 SINGS: BRING IT ON!

Feinstein's/54 Below presents 54 Sings Bring It On on July 8 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. In an unforgettable celebration of the musical written by some of the freshest creative minds on Broadway, expect to see some of your favorite songs like, "What I Was Born To Do," "It's All Happening," "Do Your Own Thing," and "Killer Instinct" like never before! Join Campbell, who goes from cheer-royalty to having the cards stacked against her when she's redistricted to another school her senior year, facing nationals with a brand new squad. This concert event features some of Broadway's hottest stars from Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, The Prom, and more!

Joining the cast are Janet Krupin (Bring It On Original Broadway cast), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls), DeLaney Westfall (Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Zurin Villanueva (The Prom), Anthony Chatmon II (Be More Chill), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Lindsey Brett Carothers (Bring It On, The Flamingo Kid), Becca Lee (The Prom), Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked National Tour), Giovanni Beatty, and David Tibbs. Further casting to be announced.

54 Sings Bring It On plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 8, 2019 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. There is a $45-50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Bring It On: The Musical is a musical with music by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, lyrics by Amanda Green and Miranda, and book by Jeff Whitty. The musical, loosely based on the 2000 film of the same name written by Jessica Bendinger, focuses on the competitive world of cheerleading and over-the-top team rivalries. The touring stage production began previews on Broadway in July 2012 at the St. James Theatre, before opening for a limited engagement on August 1, 2012, to December 30, 2012.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You