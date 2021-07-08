Orfeh and Terron Brooks Release Duet of 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE

Tony-nominated Orfeh and NAACP-nominated Terron Brooks have recorded a duet version of "Tomorrow," the classic from "Annie."

Listen below!

For the video of "Tomorrow," Terron and Orfeh flexed their director chops. They filmed the video by themselves on two different coasts with their phones.

Terron's podcast "Honest Answers" launched in May. Terron released a solo version of "Tomorrow" in May. It's currently available for download. Terron will release a new single later this summer and will perform at Union County Mayor's Concert Series on August 5 in Union, NJ.



His album, "The Soul of Broadway" is coming this fall from Mercia Records with distribution through SONY MUSIC/The Orchard Internationally.

"I'm a huge fan of Terron's and loved his new version of "Tomorrow," so to say I was thrilled when he asked for me to do a new duet version, is an understatement. "Tomorrow" is one of the all-time classic "hope" songs in or out of musical theater and is even more relevant now." -- Orfeh

"Interestingly, I've never met Orfeh. But who doesn't know her or her iconic voice? I just knew her soulful voice would add something special to the mix, and I was right. Music gifted me a new friend and duet partner to help me continue my mission to inspire. Tomorrow is still pretty much unknown, but one thing is for sure, with hope and love, the world and humanity will be much brighter." - Terron