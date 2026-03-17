Operatic Legends And Rising Stars To Gather For The 2026 SHERRILL MILNES VOICE GALA

The Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs announces the lineup of honorees and performers for the 2026 VOICE Gala, taking place Wednesday, May 6 at the historic Harmonie Club in New York City. This prestigious annual fundraiser celebrates the enduring legacy of opera while raising vital scholarship funds for the next generation of world-class vocalists.

The 2026 Milnes VOICE Gala will celebrate three titans of the industry: composer Michael Ching, director Fabrizio Melano, and soprano Carol Vaness. Michael Ching, the prolific composer of the hit opera Speed Dating Tonight! and former artistic director and composer in residence of Savannah VOICE Festival, is recognized for his innovative contributions to contemporary repertoire. He is joined by legendary director Fabrizio Melano, a mainstay of the Metropolitan Opera since 1969, who famously collaborated with Maria Callas and directed the first Live from the Met telecast. Rounding out the trio is world-renowned soprano Carol Vaness, a definitive interpreter of Mozart's leading ladies who notably performed as Tosca for Luciano Pavarotti's final stage appearance and now serves as a distinguished Professor of Voice at Indiana University.

"The VOICE Gala is more than a fundraiser; it is a family reunion for the operatic community," said Maria Zouves, Co-Founder and President of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs. "It is a meaningful way to honor the giants of our industry while directly investing in the artists of tomorrow."

An extraordinary roster of special guests, performers, and presenters is scheduled to appear, including Angel Blue, James Morris, George Shirley, Diana Soviero, Neil Shicoff, and Heather Randall, alongside distinguished alumni of the VOICE programs. The event will start at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception and proceed with a formal dinner at 7 p.m. Guests will then enjoy performances and an award ceremony starting at 8 p.m.

The gala serves as a cornerstone for the Milnes VOICE Programs, with net proceeds directly benefiting arts education and artist scholarships. By providing financial support to emerging talent, the gala ensures that the art form continues to thrive through rigorous training and mentorship.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at voicexperiencefoundation.org/voice-gala/.