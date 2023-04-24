Open Jar Hosts PITCHING WITH PURPOSE Masterclass To Help Producers And Writers Master The Art Of Pitching

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 24, 2023  

Open Jar Institute has announced the next course in their PRO Masterclass series titled "PITCHING WITH PURPOSE" created for producers and writers to master the art of the "pitch" to engage investors, co-producers and theater owners.

This event will take place at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor on Monday May 8th at 7pm and will feature a panel of producers currently working on commercial projects.

PITCHING WITH PURPOSE is a one-of-a-kind course that will provide valuable insights and techniques for crafting a pitch that is sure to impress. The event will focus on pitching to a variety of target audiences, crafting concise pitches (known as an elevator pitch), creating effective decks, and delivering with confidence.

The panel discussion will be led by a seasoned theatrical executive producer/general manager Sharon Fallon. Attendees will learn how to anticipate and address tough questions and concerns, as well as how to follow-up and close deals. Panel members include Broadway producers Rashad V. Chambers, Anant Das and Amanda Dubois.

"The art of pitching can be daunting," says class instructor Sharon Fallon. "Learning how to craft a successful pitch is necessary for any new theatrical work, no matter if the goal is to succeed in the commercial landscape or in the world of not for profits. This class is designed to provide aspiring producers with the tools and knowledge they need to craft a pitch that engages investors, co-producers, and theater owners, and ultimately leads to a successful Broadway production."

Attendees may participate in-person or may join via online seminar. The event will conclude with opportunities for in-person attendees to socialize and network. In-Person tickets are $30 if purchased by 4/30, $40 if purchased 5/1 or after. Online seminar tickets are $40. To rsvp and learn more, go to www.openjarinstitute.com/masterclass

This event is part of the Open Jar Institute PRO Masterclass Series. Other PRO Masterclasses include opportunities to train with top Casting Directors, Talent Agents, Directors and Branding Specialists. For full list of upcoming PRO Masterclasses, go to www.openjarinstitute.com/masterclass .






