One Hundred 'Evitas' March Through Buenos Aires to Celebrate the Leader's 100th Birthday

On Monday, May 6, 100 people dress as Eva Peron took to the streets of Argentina's capital, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first lady's birth, according to WRAL.

Peron, born Eva Duarte, and better known as "Evita," was an actress who married Juan Peron, an army general who then served as president of Argentina. Women are still celebrating her, as she dedicated her life to helping the poor, and obtaining women's rights.

The 100 "Evitas" marched through Buenos Aires, dressed in ballroom gowns and donning Evita's signature hairstyles to pay homage to her. They ended at a building decorated with a cast-iron portrait of Evita.

Read more and view photos on WRAL.

Evita's legacy is, of course, immortalized in the musical, Evita.

Featuring some of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's best loved songs including 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina', 'On This Night of a Thousand Stars', 'You Must Love Me' and 'Another Suitcase in Another Hall', EVITA charts the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, from her humble beginnings through to the extraordinary wealth, power and status which ultimately led her to be heralded as the 'spiritual leader of the nation'.

The musical began as a rock opera concept album in 1976, before it came to London's West End in 1978. A year later it opened on Broadway, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical. The 1996 film adaptation starred Madonna and Antonio Banderas.





