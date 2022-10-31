On Site Opera's Amahl and The Night Visitors Returns To Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen in December

Now celebrating their tenth anniversary season, On Site Opera announces the return of their site-specific production of Gian Carlo Menotti's timeless one act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen December 8-10, following its critically acclaimed run in 2018 and 2019.

A holiday opera for all ages, the production will once again be presented in partnership with Breaking Ground, New York's largest provider of permanent supportive housing, and feature a community choir of members who have experienced homelessness firsthand. Conducted by OSO Music Director Geoffrey McDonald, directed by OSO General & Artistic Director Eric Einhorn, and choreographed by Winston Benons, Jr., the ensemble of professional singers includes boy soprano Devin Zamir Coleman, Chrystal E. Williams, Musa Ngqungwana, Joshua Jeremiah, Jonathan R. Green and Julius Ahn and features the American Modern Ensemble.

Amahl and the Night Visitors brings to life the story of three kings - the Magi - who have traveled from faraway lands to bring gifts to the newborn Christ child in Bethlehem. When they stop to rest for the night, they are taken in by Amahl, an impoverished, disabled boy and his mother. While Amahl is delighted by their stories and the exotic treasures they carry, his mother commits a desperate act of transgression only to discover the virtues of compassion, forgiveness, and generosity. In On Site Opera's contemporary and reimagined production, the Three Kings are homeless men seeking shelter in the same soup kitchen in which Amahl and his mother are taking refuge. The Shepherds Chorus is comprised of community members from the Breaking Ground tenant community, and the staging done to surround the audience, creating a truly immersive experience.

"Every one of our artists, whether a professional or from the community, and every member of the creative team is incredibly committed to this production's fundamental themes and to creating an opera experience of real power and social impact," explains Eric Einhorn. "We are thrilled to be able to revive our production this year following our COVID cancelations the past two seasons to provide New Yorkers of all ages with a holiday offering that creates something truly magical."

With more than 52,000 New Yorkers currently sleeping in local shelters, the production shines a light on the issue of housing instability and shares how the arts and social services can work together to uplift and benefit the community this holiday season and all year long.

All patrons of Amahl and the Night Visitors are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items for the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen to help further their work and community support.