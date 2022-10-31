On Site Opera's Amahl and The Night Visitors Returns To Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen in December
Performances run December 8-10.
Now celebrating their tenth anniversary season, On Site Opera announces the return of their site-specific production of Gian Carlo Menotti's timeless one act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen December 8-10, following its critically acclaimed run in 2018 and 2019.
A holiday opera for all ages, the production will once again be presented in partnership with Breaking Ground, New York's largest provider of permanent supportive housing, and feature a community choir of members who have experienced homelessness firsthand. Conducted by OSO Music Director Geoffrey McDonald, directed by OSO General & Artistic Director Eric Einhorn, and choreographed by Winston Benons, Jr., the ensemble of professional singers includes boy soprano Devin Zamir Coleman, Chrystal E. Williams, Musa Ngqungwana, Joshua Jeremiah, Jonathan R. Green and Julius Ahn and features the American Modern Ensemble.
Amahl and the Night Visitors brings to life the story of three kings - the Magi - who have traveled from faraway lands to bring gifts to the newborn Christ child in Bethlehem. When they stop to rest for the night, they are taken in by Amahl, an impoverished, disabled boy and his mother. While Amahl is delighted by their stories and the exotic treasures they carry, his mother commits a desperate act of transgression only to discover the virtues of compassion, forgiveness, and generosity. In On Site Opera's contemporary and reimagined production, the Three Kings are homeless men seeking shelter in the same soup kitchen in which Amahl and his mother are taking refuge. The Shepherds Chorus is comprised of community members from the Breaking Ground tenant community, and the staging done to surround the audience, creating a truly immersive experience.
"Every one of our artists, whether a professional or from the community, and every member of the creative team is incredibly committed to this production's fundamental themes and to creating an opera experience of real power and social impact," explains Eric Einhorn. "We are thrilled to be able to revive our production this year following our COVID cancelations the past two seasons to provide New Yorkers of all ages with a holiday offering that creates something truly magical."
With more than 52,000 New Yorkers currently sleeping in local shelters, the production shines a light on the issue of housing instability and shares how the arts and social services can work together to uplift and benefit the community this holiday season and all year long.
All patrons of Amahl and the Night Visitors are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items for the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen to help further their work and community support.
More Hot Stories For You
October 30, 2022
Portland Center Stage and Boom Arts are partnering on their first co-production, Kristina Wong's witty, tour-de-force look at the early days of the pandemic, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord. Written and performed by Kristina Wong, this hilarious and poignant solo show was recently named a Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama.
THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play New York Comedy Festival in November
October 30, 2022
'The Jackie Mason Musical' will be the only musical presented by the New York Comedy Festival at Caroline's on Broadway. The production will have one performance on Sunday, November 13th at 3pm.
Katja Sulc to Play Teatro Paraguas in November
October 30, 2022
Teatro Paraguas will host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music, in concert on Thursday November 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Go Inside Annual HULAWEEN Benefit with Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, and More
October 30, 2022
New York Restoration Project (NYRP) celebrated over two and a half decades of championing urban green spaces and community gardens with its 26th annual Halloween Gala – Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins. The NYRP’s signature autumn gala celebration raised more than $2 million. Hulaween 2022 took place Friday, October 28, 2022, at Cipriani South Street, 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan. Check out photos here.
Carrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in November
October 30, 2022
On Sat Nov 19 from 7-10pm, Vocalist Carrie Jackson & All-Stars will play 2 sets at Deer Head Inn, Bed & Breakfast in Delaware Water Gap, Pa. The cover is $20.