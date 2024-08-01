Omnium Circus Named Finalist In 4th Annual NYC Imagine Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Omnium Circus was named a Finalist in the Claire Friedlander Family Foundation Arts & Culture Award category in The 4th Annual NYC Imagine Awards. The NYC Imagine Awards was created to offer formal acknowledgment to some of NYC metro’s most effective and innovative nonprofit organizations. The 4th Annual NYC Imagine Awards nonprofit competition will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Guastavino’s, 409 E. 59th St., NY, NY.

With over 230 applications submitted for consideration in 6 categories, including Innovation, Leadership Excellence, Rising Star, Social Impact, Arts & Culture and DEIA, Omnium Circus is one of four finalists in the their category. The winners receive $5,000 and will be announced LIVE at the event. A special thanks to Webster Bank who will be providing each finalist with $1,000.

As the most inclusive circus in America and the only one presented in both English and American Sign Language, Omnium Circus provides unprecedented accommodations to ensure that everyone can enjoy their show and their exceptionally talented multi-abled cast. Founded during the 2020 pandemic, Omnium has grown to a nationally touring company that recently made its Off-Broadway debut at New York’s New Victory Theater. “We are delighted and incredibly proud to once again be named as a finalist in the NYC Imagine Awards. It reminds us that what we are doing is making a difference and we need to continue to reach for the stars and change people’s lives one show at a time” said Lisa Lewis, Founder and Executive Director of Omnium Circus.

Finalists were chosen by NYC business and nonprofit professionals during preliminary judging. Members of the Awards' Distinguished Judging Panel selected the NYC Imagine Awards winners from among the Finalists during final judging.

"The Imagine Awards honors the best of the best, so being named an Imagine Award finalist is a big deal," said NYC Imagine Awards founder Ken Cerini of Cerini & Associates, LLP. "All of the finalists are incredible with extremely effective, innovative, and impactful operations ... they are truly making a difference for all of us."

Details about NYC Imagine Awards and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at https://nycimagineawards.com/