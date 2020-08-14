Olivier Winner Jessica Swale Penning the Script for SWAN LAKE Starring Felicity Jones

The movie will be released by Universal.

What is it about SWAN LAKE that is so alluring yet alarming? Audiences are still mesmerized by the royal love story gone wrong nearly a century and a half after it was scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Olivier Award winner Jessica Swale is reworking an adaptation of the classic ballet for the screen with Felicity Jones (ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY) in the lead, Deadline reported.

The script was originally penned by Kirstina Lauren Anderson. Swale steps into the project following earning rave reviews for her directorial debut SUMMERLAND. Of course, she has made waves in the theater world for several years now, beginning with her debut BLUESTOCKINGS in 2013. Her 2015 comedy NELL GWYNN won an Olivier Award and was nominated for three more.

The timeless drama of the cursed Princess Odette losing her love to the evil impersonator, Odile, is still widely performed on stage. Misty Copeland has even donned the famous feathers in the lead role of Odette/Odile for the 2015 American Ballet Theater production. Former New York City Ballet Dancer, Mary Helen Bowers, has trademarked an entire swan arm routine for her exercise course Ballet Beautiful, inspired by her work preparing Natalie Portman for her Oscar winning performance in 2010 film BLACK SWAN.

It's unclear if Felicity Jones will need to dive into intensive dance training like Portman for the role. However, she has proven she has incredible depth as an actress with emotional roles like A MONSTER CALLS and THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING.

There's no release date yet attached to the project, but it will be produced by Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville films to be released by Universal.

