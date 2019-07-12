Olivier Awards to Limit Amount of Prize Statuettes Given Due to Spike in Extra Requests

The Olivier Awards, the top theatre prize of London's West End, have proposed to ration the amount of statuettes given out each year, according to The Stage.

This new decision comes after the spike in awards being requested by producers of the award winning shows, with the most recent winner, Come From Away, having nearly 50 producers.

The requests from this year's winners will still be honored, but in years to come, any request will be sealed by SOLT, The Society of London Theatre.

A spokeswoman for SOLT told The Stage, "Over the autumn, SOLT will consult with its membership as to how to handle statue requests and numbers for future years."

At £800 a statue, the bronze bust of Laurence Olivier as Henry V in the 1937 Old Vic production, will be available in very limited quantities, while additional requests will be offered to purchase a different style of award.





