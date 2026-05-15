Julia Murney Will Direct FRANKIE & JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE in Boston

Julia Murney will direct a production of Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally next month, in her Boston directing debut. Performances will run June 18–28 at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theatre, Boston.

Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune is a story of hope and love as two characters, over the course of one night, find their way past the challenges that have blocked them from experiencing connection.

After every evening performance, audiences are invited to join the cast on stage for dancing to 80's music. After Sunday matinees, there will be post-show discussions with the cast in lieu of dancing.

About Julia Murney

Murney appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role on the national tour for which she received an Acclaim Award. Other New York credits include The Wild Party (Drama Desk nomination), Lennon, The Vagina Monologues, Falling (Drama Desk nomination), A Class Act, The Landing, Queen of the Mist, Time and Again (Lucille Lortel nomination), Baby, Between The Lines. Regional credits include A Little Night Music (Ogunquit Playhouse), Ragtime (North Carolina Theatre), and Evita (Sacramento Music Circus). TV credits include Succession, Madam Secretary, 30 Rock, Sex and the City, all the Law and Orders, First You Dream. Film credits include Big Time Adolescence and Not Okay. She’s appeared in or directed productions and solo concerts from Carnegie Hall to Raleigh, Maui to Malaysia, and many places in between.