Video: John Cameron Mitchell Talks OH, MARY!, HEDWIG & More on Bob the Drag Queen's Podcast

Oh, Mary! star John Cameron Mitchell sat down with Moulin Rouge! star Bob the Drag Queen to discuss starring in Cole Escola's hit Broadway play. The Hedwig & the Angry Inch creator also discussed the origins of the iconic character, his upbringing, and who else was offered to play the role on Broadway.

While the role was also played on Broadway by performers like Neil Patrick Harris and Taye Diggs, Mitchell discussed other Hedwig & the Angry Inch casting possibilities. He revealed that the role was offered to Patti LuPone, Maya Rudolph, and Meryl Streep, who responded with an email.

"John, Hedwig is a Hamlet in heels – but my knees aren't up to it," the email read.

While Rudolph was just announced to be replacing Mitchell in Oh, Mary this spring, but Mitchell thinks she "could have been interesting as Hedwig."

Mitchell, the Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director, can be seen in Oh, Mary! as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Sunday, April 26. He created Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Stephen Trask (music and lyrics) back in 1998. After opening the Off-Broadway production, he went on to star in the film adaptation. Mitchell then returned to the role in 2015 to star in the Broadway production.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas