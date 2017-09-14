OSLO Tony Winner Michael Aronov Joins Cast of OPERATION FINALE

Deadline reports that Michael Aronov, who picked up a Tony Award in June for his work in J.T. Rogers' OSLO, has joined the cast of MGM's OPERATION FINALE. The actor joins previously announced cast members Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley (as Eichmann), Melanie Laurent and Nick Kroll.

The film follows "the hunt and eventual capture by Israeli operatives of Hitler's lieutenant and self-described "Jewish specialist." Aronov will play Zvi Aharoni, described as "an intense and arrogant Mossad agent who has a contentious relationship with, and is often at odds with Oscar Isaac's character, also a Mossad operative. Aharoni is sent to Buenos Aires to confirm the identity of the man they suspect to be Eichmann and eventually identifies and assists in the capture and transportation of the war criminal."

Aronov's other theater credits include First Born by Lyle Kessler (world premiere; The Actors Studio), his solo show Manigma (Harold Clurman Theatre), Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire (Europe), Mauritius (world premiere; Elliot Norton Award), Jean in Miss Julie (Cherry Lane), The Late Henry Moss by Sam Shepard (NY premiere; Signature), Dionysus in The Bacchae 2.1 (Flea Theater), Spain (Lucille Lortel), Edgar in King Lear. Film: The Drop, Amexicano, Lbs., Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Half Magic (upcoming). TV: "The Americans" (three seasons), "Madam Secretary" (recurring), "Quantico," "Reign," "Gun Hill" (series regular), "Elementary," "Person of Interest," "The Good Wife," "Blue Bloods," "White Collar," "Without a Trace," "The Closer" (recurring).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles