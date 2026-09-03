OSCAR to Make New York Premiere with THE AUSTRALIAN BALLET at City Center

New York City Center will present The Australian Ballet and the New York Premiere of Oscar from October 8 through 11, 2026—the company's first full-length engagement in the US in over a decade.

Choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon (MJ The Musical, An American in Paris), this new ballet brings the tragic and romantic story of brilliant humorist Oscar Wilde to vivid life, set to a sweeping score by frequent collaborator Joby Talbot, played live by the 48-piece Orchestra of St. Luke's. A 'trailblazing masterpiece' (Australian Arts Review), Oscar is the first story ballet of this scale to center gay relationships and the first completely original full-length work commissioned by the company in 20 years.

In 1895 England, while imprisoned for 'gross indecency,' Wilde revisits the glittering world he once inhabited—his fame, his love affairs, and ultimately his downfall. Weaving together elements of Wilde's The Nightingale and the Rose and The Picture of Dorian Gray, the ballet creates a richly layered portrait of the artist through shimmering sets, elegant costumes, and the remarkably theatrical dancers of The Australian Ballet.

'Wheeldon's choreography blends the classical and the contemporary,' praised The Guardian. 'The act two pas de deux between Oscar Wilde and Lord Alfred Douglas… deserves to take its place in the pantheon of great romantic balletic pairings.'

'With the unforgettable world premiere of Oscar—The Australian Ballet's first full-length commission under the praiseworthy, inclusive leadership of Artistic Director David Hallberg—Wilde remains guaranteed to being talked about,' said Australian Pride Network.

Oscar anchors City Center's Artists at the Center series spotlighting David Hallberg, Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet and former American Ballet Theatre star, with an appearance in the 2026 Fall for Dance Festival (Oct 2 & 3, Program 5) and a Studio 5 event (Oct 5).

New York City Center's 2026 - 2027 Season opens with the Fall for Dance Festival (Sep 22 – Oct 3), followed by The Australian Ballet | Oscar (Oct 8 – 11), and Annual Gala Presentation In the Heights (Oct 28 – Nov 15).

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