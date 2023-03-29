Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Adds Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar & Allison Guinn For Season Three

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Adds Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar & Allison Guinn For Season Three

The new season of Only Murders in the Building is coming soon to Hulu.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, and Allison Guinn have joined the new season of Only Murders of the Building in recurring roles.

While details on their roles are being kept under wraps, the three Broadway alums will be joining Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in the third season of the hit Hulu series.

Deadline reports that the latest season will follow the murder of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the star of Oliver Putnam's (Short) new Broadway play. After he falls dead onstage just as the curtain goes up, the group must venture to investigate a murder outside of their apartment building.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building will also include Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Jeremy Shamos.

"Only Murders In The Building" follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

"Only Murders in the Building" hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, "This Is Us" creator DAN FOGELMAN and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Don Darryl Rivera made his Broadway debut as Iago in Aladdin on Broadway. He originated the role at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. He was also seen as Soldier/Driver in the 2019 Encores! production of Promenade.

Gerald Ceasar has been seen on Broadway in Tina, A Bronx Tale (OBC) Choir Boy (OBC), and in the national tour of The Lion King. His regional credits include Freaky Friday (North Shore Music Theatre) Hairspray (The Muny) Aida, South Pacific (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera) Legally Blonde (Paramount Theatre) In the Heights (Sacramento Music Circus, Westport Country Playhouse). He was also seen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Allison Guinn made her Broadway debut in the 2009 revival of Hair, which she also performed in on the West End, the national tour, and the Broadway return. She has also been seen as Lucy Schmeeler in the 2014 revival of On the Town and, most recently, in the national tour of Les Miserables. She was also seen in the most recent season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



Related Stories
PRIMA FACIE Will Offer $10 Tickets Via Digital Lottery Photo
PRIMA FACIE Will Offer $10 Tickets Via Digital Lottery
The producers of Prima Facie announced that 10 tickets will be made available for $10 each at every performance via a weekly digital lottery. The $10 price point is inclusive of all fees.
Goodman Theatre Announces 2024/2024 Season Photo
Goodman Theatre Announces 2024/2024 Season
The Goodman Theatre has announced their 2023-2024 season, the first programmed by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. The theatre's 98th season includes a new show created and performed by Dana Delany, of Desperate Housewives fame and Female Troubles - a new musical by Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden, with music by Curtis Moore and lyrics by Amanda Green.
John Rubinstein Will Lead EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Off-Broadway Photo
John Rubinstein Will Lead EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Off-Broadway
Tony Award winner John Rubinstein will star as President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, a new American play by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein.
THE MARBLE FAUN OF GREY GARDENS Film Adaptation in the Works Photo
THE MARBLE FAUN OF GREY GARDENS Film Adaptation in the Works
A film adaptation of Jerry Torre's The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens is in the works. Torre was named 'The Marble Faun' by Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale and her daughter Edith Bouvier Beale, mostly known as Big Edie and Little Edie through the iconic 1975 documentary, Grey Gardens.

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share