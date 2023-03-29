ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Adds Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar & Allison Guinn For Season Three

Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, and Allison Guinn have joined the new season of Only Murders of the Building in recurring roles.

While details on their roles are being kept under wraps, the three Broadway alums will be joining Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in the third season of the hit Hulu series.

Deadline reports that the latest season will follow the murder of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the star of Oliver Putnam's (Short) new Broadway play. After he falls dead onstage just as the curtain goes up, the group must venture to investigate a murder outside of their apartment building.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building will also include Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Jeremy Shamos.

"Only Murders In The Building" follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

"Only Murders in the Building" hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, "This Is Us" creator DAN FOGELMAN and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Don Darryl Rivera made his Broadway debut as Iago in Aladdin on Broadway. He originated the role at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. He was also seen as Soldier/Driver in the 2019 Encores! production of Promenade.

Gerald Ceasar has been seen on Broadway in Tina, A Bronx Tale (OBC) Choir Boy (OBC), and in the national tour of The Lion King. His regional credits include Freaky Friday (North Shore Music Theatre) Hairspray (The Muny) Aida, South Pacific (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera) Legally Blonde (Paramount Theatre) In the Heights (Sacramento Music Circus, Westport Country Playhouse). He was also seen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Allison Guinn made her Broadway debut in the 2009 revival of Hair, which she also performed in on the West End, the national tour, and the Broadway return. She has also been seen as Lucy Schmeeler in the 2014 revival of On the Town and, most recently, in the national tour of Les Miserables. She was also seen in the most recent season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.