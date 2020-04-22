ONE DAY AT A TIME Cast Shares Behind the Scenes Stories and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.

Stars in The House continued last night (8pm) with One Day at a Time Cast members (Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell, Justina Machado, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky. Joined by executive producers: Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett).

James said, "You feel and look like a real family, did you guys test together? How did that work?

Justina shared, "Rita already had the job. Rita was attached to it, which made everybody excited to be a part of it. When I came along, I read with everybody. Once I was cast I read with Isabella, I read with Marcel. I read with both of them on the same day, which was so perfect. It was magic, them walking in one after the other. And I read with Todd... It's a chemistry read."

"And did you know?" James asked. "Did you have a feeling reading with them, compared to others?"

"Yes. This is a crazy story, I've known Marcel for a while. His parents, I met them maybe eight years ago or something, the first time I met him. So when I got the part, for some reason I thought of him, and I called up Gloria and was like, 'Have you found the boy yet?' And she was like, 'No, but there's a kid I really like.' And I was like, 'Okay, who's the kid you really like?' And it was Marcel. And that's who I was going to recommend! Marcel."

Click HERE to watch the full episode!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

One Day at a Time is an American comedy series based on Norman Lear's 1975-1984 sitcom of the same name. The series features an ensemble cast starring Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno. The show revolves around a Cuban-American family living in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Echo Park, focusing on a single mother who is an Army veteran dealing with PTSD, her kids and her Cuban mother. The re-imagination of the original CBS sitcom tackles issues like mental illness, immigration, sexism, homophobia, and racism that Latinos living in the United States face.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You