ON THE ROOF Virtual Book Party Announced from National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will host virtual celebration to launch the behind-the-scenes book, "On the Roof: A Look Inside Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish" by one of the show's stars, Samantha Hahn

"On the Roof" is an inside look at Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the ground-breaking, award-winning musical that was first presented by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust to sold-out audiences - prompting multiple extensions of the smash hit before it moved uptown to Off-Broadway's Stage 42.

The book party will include a discussion moderated by Yiddish Fiddler Lead Producer Jana Robbins, who produced the show uptown at Stage 42 , with special guests: Tony and Academy Award-winning Director Joel Grey, NYTF Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek, and Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish castmates Stephanie Lynn Mason (Hodl), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Raquel Nobile (Shprintze), and Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl) - and include a special appearance by the star of stage and screen Bebe Neuwirth.

The virtual doors to the book party will open at 2:15 PM and begin with a special montage of backstage videos from Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish until the program begins.

During the live event, audience members will be able to ask questions of the cast and creative team in the chat space.

In the book, Samantha Hahn, the youngest member of the cast, tells the story of how "Yiddish Fiddler" came to be. The book features interviews with the cast, crew, and creative team - each with a unique take on the show and the impact it has had on their lives. On the Roof takes the reader on a never-before-seen journey - from rehearsals that end in tears and screaming in elevators, to the beautiful bonds between company members as strangers turn into family.

Learn more here.