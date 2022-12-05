OHIO STATE MURDERS To Support Black Arts Organizations With Ticketing Initiative

Ohio State Murders on Broadway has announced a special ticketing initiative with a number of New York-founded Black arts and culture organizations including National Black Theatre, The Harlem Arts Alliance, Black Theatre Coalition and The Classical Theatre of Harlem to help support their mission and efforts.

Beginning the week of December 5, one week will be dedicated to each of these organizations, with a portion of tickets sales to be donated weekly.

"I am delighted that this ticketing initiative will provide additional support and attention to influential Black organizations in the arts," Adrienne Kennedy said. "After more than six decades of writing and teaching, bringing Ohio State Murders to Broadway is an honor that I am happy to share with our community."

NATIONAL BLACK THEATRE

(NBT) founded in 1968 by Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, an award-winning performer, director, visionary entrepreneur and champion of the Black Arts Movement. NBT has broken ground as the country's first revenue-generating Black art complex, as the longest-running Black theater in New York City, as acquisitor of the largest collection of Nigerian New Sacred Art in the Western Hemisphere, and as one of the oldest theaters founded and consistently operated by a woman of color in the nation. Keeping your mother's dream alive as Chief Executive Officer, we feel that your commitment and influence are on the forefront of change for diversity and excellence in the Arts.

THE HARLEM ARTS ALLIANCE

(HAA) founded in 2001, by Chairman Voza Rivers a local, national and international impresario for the Advancement of Arts and Culture whose experience includes Award Winning Production of Theater, Film, Music and Live Events. Because we feel at the core, HAA has cultivated a dynamic 400+ membership base artists and arts organizations. HAA plays an essential role in the lives of emerging and established artists by helping build the resources, networks, and capacity of its rich diversity.

THE BLACK THEATRE COALITION

THE BLACK THEATRE COALITION's mission is to is to remove the "Illusion Of Inclusion" in American Theatre, by building a sustainable ethical roadmap that will increase employment opportunities for Black theatre professionals. The Black Theatre Coalition was founded by T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams during the Summer of 2019. They identified the growing disparity of inclusivity onstage, versus the almost non-existence of Black professionals off stage. They invited their colleague Reggie Van Lee to join them as Founders in their march towards dismantling the systemically racist and biased ideology in the theatrical job space. The Black Theatre Coalition officially filed as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) in June of 2020.

THE CLASSICAL THEATRE OF HARLEM

THE CLASSICAL THEATRE OF HARLEM's mission is to maintain a professional theatre company dedicated to returning the classics to the stages of Harlem; to create employment and educational outreach opportunities in the theatre arts; to create and nurture a new, young, and culturally diverse audience for the classics; and to heighten the awareness of theatre and of great art in Harlem. The Classical Theatre of Harlem creates theatre that entertains diverse audiences who desire to be highly engaged emotionally and highly satisfied intellectually by productions anchored in the context of the African Diaspora.

More organizations to come.

The Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy stars Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), Mister Fitzgerald, Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels. Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier's Play) directs. Ohio State Murders is playing at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th St.) and will officially open on Thursday, December 8, for a strictly limited engagement.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Jeff Sugg, wig/hair/make-up design by J. Jared Janas, original music by Dwight Andrews and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

DIGITAL LOTTERY AND RUSH TICKETS

A limited number of tickets are available via digital lottery through Telecharge at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for the Ohio State Murders digital lottery start at 12 AM, the day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 9 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $54 each. The number of tickets offered for each performance is subject to change. In-person rush tickets will be available at each performance of Ohio State Murders when the box office opens the day of the performance. Ten (10) tickets will be available each day for $39 per ticket. The James Earl Jones Theatre box office is open Monday through Saturday 10am-6pm.