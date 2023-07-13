Now Hiring: Scenic Artist, Actor and Teaching Artist, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/13/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: MICHAEL WILSON'S SUMMER ACTOR WORKSHOPS

Award winning Broadway director Michael Wilson will conduct a series of 5 unique scene study intensives featuring the most indelible characters created by Tennessee Williams. Participants begin on Mondays with daily group courses as well as coaching sessions with Michael that cater to the unique qualities and needs of each actor. Every course culminates in an invited audience Showcase where actors share and celebrate their work with a dynamic artistic community. There will also be an Observer ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Liason

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Community Liaison. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Artist

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SCENIC ARTIST Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional thea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Actor and Teaching Artist

Resident Artist – Actor Educator Full Time Salary, $31,200 annual, benefits available, Reports to the Director of Education CLIMB Theatre is a touring educational theatre company whose mission is to inspire and propel people toward actions that benefit themselves, each other, and their community through plays, classes, and other collaborative works. CLIMB’s Resident Artist – Actor Educator works with the Director of Education to conceptualize, create and implement educational lessons t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Chief Financial Officer

Position Summary Reporting to and working in close partnership with the Executive Director/CEO, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will lead all financial operations at the Wallis, establishing strong fiscal systems, maintaining internal controls, and ensuring compliance. They will be responsible for overseeing the accounting, budgeting, audits, and risk management functions. The CFO will collaborate with the Board and other senior leaders in participating in strategic discussions and advancing... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking to Hire Polished Performer for our Dinner Show in Jersey City Heights

Our intimate Dinner Theater can host up to 3 performers that bring outstanding entertainment to Jersey City Heights. Show length no longer that 1.5 Hr. To be considered please submit video footage of the entire act. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Daytime Spooktacular Performer (Seasonal)

SEASONAL POSITION At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: Performs show/act in ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Howl-O-Scream Performer (Seasonal)

SEASONAL POSITION At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: Seasonal roles will b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

A full-time position with responsibility for all functions related to managing the financial and administrative operations of a professional non-profit theatre company, while supporting the fulfillment of the company’s strategic and operating objectives. This position reports to the Managing Director and, under the direction of the Managing Director and Artistic Director, works with the Finance Committee of George Street Playhouse’s Board of Directors. George Street Playhouse offers a competi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Photoshoot for artistic, and advertising purposes

Jeff Monre Photography isd Seeking a talented and versatile Talent for an exciting Photoshoot for artistic, and advertising purposes. Production states: "This is a unique opportunity for you to work with a new Virtual shooting concept and showcase your skills, as well as have the creative freedom to choose the looks and styles you want to wear and other aspects of the shoot. Paying $1500 Shooting date 15th/07- 15th/8 2023 state your 3 days availability dates within the project time Subm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Videographer

POSITION SUMMARY The Videographer is someone who loves crafting stories through the medium of film. Under the guidance of the Director of Marketing, we are looking to add a team member to execute, sustain and grow our original content all through the lens of our brand which is critical to our voice and aesthetic across multiple platforms. In addition to creating marketing pieces for the theater season, this highly creative position will also play a key role in welcoming patrons to the new Asso... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Special Events Manager

Position Overview: The Marketing & Special Events Manager is a key role in the organization and has responsibility for implementing an effective, integrated comprehensive audience development and communications strategy in collaboration with senior leadership and the artistic and administrative team. The Manager will report to the Director of Advancement and Strategic Initiatives and will work in collaboration with the staff to oversee the development and implementation of TBR’s marketing and c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Crafts Artisan

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in millinery, masking making and basic shoe repair for the position of Costume Crafts Artisan. This is a benefits eligible position that is guaranteed a minimum of 40 weeks of full-time work each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about costume accessory creation, skilled in a variety of sewing techniques and ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Weston Drama Workshop

As a summer program for over 50 years, Weston Drama Workshop offers performers and audiences an array of options to enjoy and experience live theater. While originally a program limited to high school and college students, WDW also offers a musical theater program for middle school students (known as the “morning program”) and a theater program for young audiences. The night shows engage high school and college students in the challenge of presenting main stage musicals and a black box the... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director of Marketing

Primary responsibilities of the Director of Marketing for Miller Auditorium (the professional Performing Arts Center on campus) include providing oversight and execution of all marketing efforts for Miller Auditorium and the shows that are programmed. Will have direct oversight and responsibility for the marketing budget, marketing plans and media contracts. Responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with national marketing representatives for shows. Oversees, plans and executes s... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SEEKING LGBTQIA+ STORYTELLERS FOR AUSTIN PRIDE WEEK SHOW

Nick Eibler & Lavender Public present Queer To Tell: Austin. Queer To Tell: A Pride Month Storytelling Series debuted this past Pride Month in New York City at the Til Death coffee trailer, VERS BK clothing store, and Astoria Bookshop. Now, the show is hitting the road to showcase more stories and Queer businesses across the country, starting in Austin, TX. Queer To Tell was created as a way to share the wide breadth of LGBTQIA+ experience in a non-conventional, intimate, and performative... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

The Director of Operations manages the day-to-day operations of the American Pops Orchestra (APO) including managing the various contractors executing services on behalf of APO. This position requires a keen attention to detail, the capacity to thrive in high-pressure situations, and the ability to multi-task and manage a growing operation. Responsibilities for this position include: 1. Lead day-to-day administrative duties: a. Oversees administrative operations, responding to general in... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking a Non-Union Lighting Designer

Theater UnCorked is seeking a Non-Union lighting designer for their Fall production of "The Memory of Water" at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theater. Time commitment from November 26th-Dec 10th at the BCA Plaza Theater in Boston. Performances Dec 6-10 All interested parties please email us at theateruncorked@gmail.com for more information Come play with us and be part of this powerful production!... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Yankee Dawg You Die

The Elite Theatre Company is proud to announce the upcoming production of Yankee Dawg You Die, a drama by Philip Kan Gotanda, directed by Jolyn Johnson, at Ventura County's Elite Theatre Company, September 8 – October 1, 2023. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm. There will be a special Thursday night performance on September 28. Long before "Crazy Rich Asians" or "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Philip Kan Gotanda explored being Asian in Holly... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production (Theater)

About Second Stage Theater: At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Harriet Tubman/Have You Filled a Bucket Today 2024

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking one professional African American performer to play two roles in the Spring 2024 Touring Season. The same performer will first tour with Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad in the title role of Harriet, and then tour with Have You Filled a Bucket Today? The Musical! in the role of Mimi. The spring touring season runs from early January to early June with four to eight tours on the road. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Master Technician

POSITION: Master Technician LOCATION: On-site CLASSIFICATION: Non Exempt SCHEDULE: Production Based Schedule will vary based on need. Will include nights, weekends, and holidays. PAY BASIS: Hourly SALARY: $42.90 per Hour following CBA with IATSE Local 1 - 32 Week Minimum REPORTS TO: Director of Production, Technical Production Manager (Maintenance, Prep, Load In), Production Coordinator (During Performance Calls) SUPERVISES: Assistant Master Technicians, IATSE Apprentice, Stagehands ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Palm Beach Dramaworks Photo and Resume Request for NON-UNION Actors For Theatre for Young Audiences Palm Beach County One Humanity Tour

Palm Beach Dramaworks Photo and Resume Request for NON-UNION Actors For Theatre for Young Audiences Palm Beach County One Humanity Tour NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE! Email Headshot & Resume to Lgarcia@palmbeachdramawork.org Palm Beach Dramaworks’ One Humanity Tour – “Swagger” by Eric Coble: a touring school production. Directed by Gary Cadwallader • Paid. Non-union. • Actors must have their own housing and transportation to Palm Beach Dramaworks. • Live Virtual Callbacks and vid... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Requesting Study Participants for Dissertation

Dear Potential Participants, My name is Annie Mullin. I am a doctoral candidate in the Clinical Psychology program at Widener University. I am writing to invite you to participate in my dissertation study. It is supervised by Linda K. Knauss, PhD. This study is researching the impact of trauma in a play or musical on actors’ mental health. These results will help inform training and research in this area. You can participate in this study if you meet these requirements: - You are ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ELF THE MUSICAL at New Stage Theatre - seeking actors/singers/dancers

New Stage Theatre, Mississippi’s professional theatre located in Jackson, is seeking actors for its upcoming production of the musical comedy Elf The Musical with book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin; Music by Matthew Sklar; Lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The show will be directed by William (Peppy) Biddy with musical direction by Carol Joy Sparkman. Rehearsals begin on November 7, 2023. The show opens on November 30 and plays through December 21, 2023. If you would like to submit for the p... (more)