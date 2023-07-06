Now Hiring: Master Technician, Stage Manager & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/6/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Harriet Tubman/Have You Filled a Bucket Today 2024

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking one professional African American performer to play two roles in the Spring 2024 Touring Season. The same performer will first tour with Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad in the title role of Harriet, and then tour with Have You Filled a Bucket Today? The Musical! in the role of Mimi. The spring touring season runs from early January to early June with four to eight tours on the road. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Master Technician

POSITION: Master Technician LOCATION: On-site CLASSIFICATION: Non Exempt SCHEDULE: Production Based Schedule will vary based on need. Will include nights, weekends, and holidays. PAY BASIS: Hourly SALARY: $42.90 per Hour following CBA with IATSE Local 1 - 32 Week Minimum REPORTS TO: Director of Production, Technical Production Manager (Maintenance, Prep, Load In), Production Coordinator (During Performance Calls) SUPERVISES: Assistant Master Technicians, IATSE Apprentice, Stagehands ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Palm Beach Dramaworks Photo and Resume Request for NON-UNION Actors For Theatre for Young Audiences Palm Beach County One Humanity Tour

Palm Beach Dramaworks Photo and Resume Request for NON-UNION Actors For Theatre for Young Audiences Palm Beach County One Humanity Tour NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE! Email Headshot & Resume to Lgarcia@palmbeachdramawork.org Palm Beach Dramaworks’ One Humanity Tour – “Swagger” by Eric Coble: a touring school production. Directed by Gary Cadwallader • Paid. Non-union. • Actors must have their own housing and transportation to Palm Beach Dramaworks. • Live Virtual Callbacks and vid... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Requesting Study Participants for Dissertation

Dear Potential Participants, My name is Annie Mullin. I am a doctoral candidate in the Clinical Psychology program at Widener University. I am writing to invite you to participate in my dissertation study. It is supervised by Linda K. Knauss, PhD. This study is researching the impact of trauma in a play or musical on actors’ mental health. These results will help inform training and research in this area. You can participate in this study if you meet these requirements: - You are ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ELF THE MUSICAL at New Stage Theatre - seeking actors/singers/dancers

New Stage Theatre, Mississippi’s professional theatre located in Jackson, is seeking actors for its upcoming production of the musical comedy Elf The Musical with book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin; Music by Matthew Sklar; Lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The show will be directed by William (Peppy) Biddy with musical direction by Carol Joy Sparkman. Rehearsals begin on November 7, 2023. The show opens on November 30 and plays through December 21, 2023. If you would like to submit for the p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking a Non-Union Lighting Designer

Theater UnCorked is seeking a Non-Union lighting designer for their Fall production of "The Memory of Water" at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theater. Time commitment from November 26th-Dec 10th at the BCA Plaza Theater in Boston. Performances Dec 6-10 All interested parties please email us at theateruncorked@gmail.com for more information Come play with us and be part of this powerful production!... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot) - Twelfth Night

We are currently looking for a company for an outdoor production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night at the Arlene Francis Theater in Santa Rosa, CA. [Non-Union / Bay Area Project Policy (BAPP) code pending] – Unpaid Rehearsal begin July 30th. Part-time, Evenings and Sundays all day. Performance: September 14,15,16th and 21,22,23rd 2023. Experience with verse-speaking and Shakespeare is a plus but not necessary to be considered. Please note that this is an outdoor performance with no amplif... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Visitor Experience Associate (Part-time)

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Supervisor

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office and Sales Associate

MOXIE Theatre is currently seeking a Box Office & Sales Associate who is passionate about MOXIE’s mission to create more diverse and honest images of women+ for our culture, and excited to work in the performing arts. We use “women+” to acknowledge and make space for all underrepresented genders. Our company culture is firmly rooted in respecting the whole person by honoring lived experience, embracing access needs, and celebrating parents and caregivers. Applicants of all backgrounds, ethniciti... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions: Suite Surrender

AUDITIONS JULY 9TH and JULY 11TH 7:00PM to 10:00PM Please arrive within the first hour SUITE SURRENDER Director Todd Mills Producer Kathy Falcone Bernstein **********Cold readings from the script.********** Please bring ALL conflicts between the auditions and opening night of the show. SHOW DATES: 9/22/2023 @ 8:00PM 9/23/2023 @ 2:00PM 9/24/2023 @ 2:00 PM 9/29/2023 @ 8:00PM 9/30/2023 @ 8:00PM 10/1/2023 @ 2:00PM 10/6/2023 @ 8:00PM 10/7/2023 @ 8:00PM 10/8/2023 @ 2:00P... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking a Non-Union Stage Manager

THEATER UNCORKED IS HIRING! We are currently looking for a Non-Union Stage Manager to join us this Fall at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theatre in Boston for our production of "The Memory of Water" by Shelagh Stevenson. Locals and area graduates are encouraged to apply! Interested individuals please contact us at theateruncorked@gmail.com for more detailed information! Rehearsals will be held at the BCA Plaza Studio 204 in Boston starting late September. Performances Dec 6-10. Come play with us f... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Music Director for University Musical Theatre Fall Production of Legally Blonde

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Music Director for its Fall 2023 production of Legally Blonde. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Music Director candidate works well with differing levels of musicianship and is highly skilled at piano. Experience working with college-aged performers is a plus. Music Director c... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Production Manager

The Department of Theatre and Dance within the College of Arts and Sciences at the University at Buffalo, is seeking a full time Instructional Support Technician to serve as the Assistant Production Manager. The Assistant Production Manager contributes to the entire production season, including season planning, obtaining production rights, hosting auditions, providing support for guest artists, and production supervision. They coordinate with the Producing Director, Artistic Director, and Pr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Teaching Professors, Theatre

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York (UB), invites applications for two Assistant Teaching Professors (official state title: Clinical Assistant Professor) in Theatre with overlapping specializations in acting, directing, voice, movement, and theatre studies. The Assistant Teaching Professors should be able to work across some combination of the following areas and specializations: Theatre Studies (introduction to theatre, script analy... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant Professor, Scenic Design and Stage Properties

The Department of Theatre & Dance at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York (UB), invites applications for a Clinical Assistant Professor, Scenic Design and Stage Properties. This is a full-time (10 month) non-tenure-track faculty position with an emphasis on teaching, undergraduate recruitment and artistic service. The initial appointment will be for a three-year term with opportunity for renewal. This position will have a 3-3 teaching load and service to the Design and Techno... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: THE GOLD DUST ORPHANS PRESENT: THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW- CALL FOR PERFORMERS

Attention! Attention! THE GOLD DUST ORPHANS, Boston’s acclaimed comedic theatre company, are seeking performers for our next Holiday Extravaganza: THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW! This is Boston's favorite holiday tradition. Don't miss your chance to join the extraordinary company of the Orphans. SEEKING: BRAD- Male Elf, 20’s-30’s Handsome American Boy. Engaged to Janet. Our hero. Seeking a strong rock singer, must be comfortable appearing in only underwear. JANET- Female Elf, 20’s-30’s The... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - TYA - NON EQ

Following a successful inaugural season that included two world premieres and a well-attended school matinee program, Young People’s Theatre of Chicago kick-starts its sophomore season at the Greenhouse Theater Center with the fantastically fun Junie B. Jones The Musical. Synopsis With her “top-secret personal beeswax” journal, Junie B. Jones is ready for first grade! But is she ready for the changes coming her way? Based on the celebrated book series, Junie B. Jones promises to kick-start YP... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Broadway Master Class: Lerner & Loewe

Join Broadway expert Peter Filichia for two exciting Master Classes on Lerner & Loewe: My Fair Lady (July 11) and Camelot (July 18). Each class starts at Noon ET and lasts 75 minutes. For more information, visit TheBroadwayMaven.com.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - GableStage Theatre

Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director with the input of the board, the Managing Director will provide administrative and financial oversight over all aspects of the organization’s day-to-day. They will serve as an ex officio member of the board and will collaborate closely with the board and Producing Artistic Director to establish an achievable long-term vision and strategy that builds on GableStage’s outstanding reputation and potential for organizational growth. Guided by GableStage’s... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Company Management Apprentice

Job Title: Company Management Apprentice Asolo Rep, a leading regional theater company in Sarasota, Florida, is seeking a Company Management Apprentice for the 23-24 season. The Company Management Apprentice will work closely with the Company Manager and Artistic Department to provide support and logistical coordination of guest artist travel and housing. Responsibilities: • Provide support for the daily operations of the company, including scheduling, data entry and expense tracking, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: TheaterWorks Hartford - Managing Director

TheaterWorks Hartford Managing Director Position Profile The First Managing Director for Hartford’s Downtown Independent Theater TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH), a thriving, Obie-award-winning regional theater known for its thought-provoking, exceptional productions is seeking a leader to become its first Managing Director. You will work as part of a close-knit Senior Leadership Team to unlock the full breadth of what this innovative company and its talented staff can be and achieve. Togeth... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Outdoor Stage House Manager

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is seeking a part-time Outdoor Stage House Manager who possesses excellent customer service skills, are efficient problem solvers, have the ability to balance multiple projects, and are comfortable leading a team of associates and volunteers. This position requires confident communication skills. Ideal candidate will have experience in volunteer relations and prior house management experience. Duties include oversight of all front of house operations, co... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Freaky Friday Auditions (Community Theater)

**COMMUNITY THEATER PRODUCTION** **THIS IS AN UNPAID/NON-UNION PRODUCTION** AUDITION INFORMATION Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - 7 PM - 9PM *By Appointment* Thursday, July 20, 2023 - 7 PM - 9PM *By Appointment* Callbacks: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7 PM Location: Jeannette’s School of Dance in Roxborough 536 Green Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19128 GENERAL PRODUCTION INFORMATION: Rehearsals: Tuesday / Thurs / Sun in August; Thurs / Sun through October Location: Jeannette’s School of Dance (536 Green... (more)