Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Assistant Professor of Scenic Design & More - BWW Classifieds

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Director of Development, McCarter Theatre Center

DEPARTMENT: Development CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Annual; Exempt REPORTS TO: Executive Director BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance, flexible spending accounts, paid vacation, sick and personal time, life insurance, long-term disability insurance, and a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match, as well as other perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ, with occasional opportunity for remote work. Regular offic... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: PAID Focus Group and Research Opportunities

Join Money4Talk to participate in PAID Focus Groups and Research Studies. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Sound Technician

The Old Globe seeks a highly skilled and experienced theatrical sound engineer to fill its open Head Sound Technician position in The Old Globe Theatre. The Head Sound Technician is responsible for: the installation, operation, and maintenance of sound equipment; supervising technicians and running crews; and the documentation of show and theatre information. The position requires several years of experience at Broadway-style line mixing using state of the art equipment. Competitive candida... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Interim Sound Engineer

Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regular theatre patrons in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for many ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director

Title: Development Director Organization: Veterans Repertory Theater Location: Cornwall, NY Position Type: Full-time, Salaried, $50-60K/yr. About Veterans Repertory Theater: Founded in February 2021, VetRep is a tax-exempt, non-profit 501c3 organization which provides a platform for current or former military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, intelligence services, foreign service, DoD employees and contractors and their immediate family members to create compelling, professional live the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FACILITIES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking an experienced, detail-oriented, and highly skilled individual to serve as Facilities Manager in the new Gulfshore Playhouse Baker Theatre and Education Center. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhous... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

POSITION: Director of Development REPORTS TO: Managing Director DEPARTMENT: Development STATUS: Full-time, Exempt OVERVIEW: Cleveland Play House (CPH), recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award, seeks an experienced, dynamic fundraising professional, with leadership experience and a keen creative focus on activating strategy and motivating teams. For over a century, the Cleveland Play House has carved a unique and beloved identity in the Greater Northeast Ohio community.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Scenic Design

Assistant Professor of Scenic Design – School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University invites applicants for a full-time, tenure-track assistant professor of Scenic Design beginning fall 2024. We seek an exceptional artist-teacher to shape and teach the undergraduate curriculum in Scenic Design and oth... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions for OLIVER!

OLIVER! NYC AUDITIONS: OCTOBER 30TH FROM 9AM-5PM AT RIPLEY GRIER STUDIOS (520 8TH AVE) MIAMI AUDITIONS: NOVEMBER 6TH FROM 7PM - 8PM Rehearses: January 16th - February 7th Performs: February 8th - 25th NYC AUDITIONS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. All roles 18+ From the creative team behind Area Stage’s award winning immersive productions of Annie, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Area Stage presents an all new immersive production of Lionel Bart’s classic musica... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) is a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals. Founded in 1970, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by contemporary playwrights. MTC produces plays in two locations: On Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (West 47th) and Off-Broadway at the historic NY City Center complex (West 55th). The Facilities Manage... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Company Manager

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a Company Manager for our off-Broadway stages at City Center reporting to our General Manager and Associate General Manager. For nearly fifty years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by American and international playwrights. We are strongly committed to producin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Soft Goods Specialist

Assists the Soft Goods Supervisor in the original fabrication of soft goods and props for new productions, as well as maintains and repairs soft goods and props for established productions. Essential Functions Assist the Soft Goods Supervisor in standard shop operations (i.e., measuring, cutting, and sewing large- and small-scale soft goods, upholstery, and props). Promote professional customer service skills in appearance and interaction with all contacts inside and outside the company. Ad... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MUSICAL SINGERS IN LA FOR BROADWAY LIVE SPOT AND CHARITY EVENT

WEST HOLLYWOOD PERFORMANCE & CHARITY EVENT Rehearsal Dates: Will coordinate with cast Performance Date: Monday, Nov 6, 2023 Performance Time: 8pm call time, 10pm performance Performance location: The Chapel at The Abbey (West Hollywood) ABOUT THE EVENT: Performers in this production must be ages 21 and up and are volunteers, as this event is organized for a charitable cause. This program is at no cost to the performer. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win acting ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Non-Union Audition - The Color Purple Musical

CASTING NOTICE (NON-UNION) The Color Purple Synopsis: This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. Writt... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Theatre Lighting Design

Assistant Professor of Theatre Lighting Design School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University invites applicants for a full-time tenure track assistant professor of Lighting Design beginning fall 2024. We seek an exceptional artist-teacher to shape and teach the undergraduate curriculum in Lighting D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival: Director of Marketing and Communications Opportunity in Brief: HVSF seeks a Director of Marketing and Communications to join our year-round administrative staff. A cultural organization with deep roots in its local community and a rising profile in the Greater New York City arts landscape, HVSF is an organization with an attractive mix of stability and ripe opportunities for innovation. This position will work in close partnership with the Artistic ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Director (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Lighting Director for its 2024 Festival season. The Lighting Director is the Department Head who directly leads a four-person lighting supervision team (two Lighting Supervisors, one Lighting Supervisor Apprentice, and the Lighting Programmer) and also oversees a 13 person electrics team (one Production Electrician, two Assistant Production Electricians, six Staff Electricians, and four Electrics Apprentices); the position reports to the Director of Product... (more)

Classes / Instruction: TADA! Seeks 2024 Teaching Artists Director/Choreographers & Music Directors

TADA! Youth Theater in NYC seeks Teaching Artists (Director/Choreographers and Music Directors) who align with our mission, vision, and values, and have expertise in musical theater and arts education to teach our onsite in-person classes, camps, and workshops as well as after-school programs and in-school residencies across all five boroughs. For more information and a full job description, click HERE! MUST BE: Fully vaccinated and available to teach 2-3 days a week during the hours... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor in Acting & Directing

The University of Georgia Department of Theatre and Film Studies seeks a tenure-track assistant professor whose artistic practice and research focuses on acting, directing with an emphasis on vocal production and vocal health, with a strong background in recognized methodology; Linklater, Rodenburg, Fitzmaurice, Alba, Miller, Estill, etc. Additional areas of specialization could include voice-over, heightened text, dialects, musical theatre performance, acting styles, performance methods based i... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Special Events Manager

Special Events Manager Position Summary The Special Events Manager sets the standard for all TheatreWorks events, working in close cooperation with the staffs of the Development, Marketing, and Production teams, as well as Board members and major donors. This position assists with donor coordination and engagement and serves as a public face of TheatreWorks to ensure the success of fundraising efforts and donor events. This is a hybrid remote/in-office position; a minimum of three (3... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Founded in February 2021, Veterans Repertory Theater (VetRep) is a tax-exempt, non-profit 501c3 organization which provides a platform for current or former military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, intelligence services, foreign service, DoD employees and contractors and their immediate family members to create compelling, professional live theater and events.

Through an ongoing series of playwriting competitions, VetRep assesses, develops and produces the work of veteran ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Spring 2024 Production: Staff Application (Director, Choreographer, Tech Director, Stage Manager)

The Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society (GGSS) is hiring a Director, Choreographer, Technical Director, and Stage Manager ("the Team") for its Spring 2024 musical. Information about acting and other technical and creative roles will be released later on. This application must be submitted by October 22, 2023 at 5:00 pm in order to be considered. Applicants will be considered on a rolling basis. Applications will be processed through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAI... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant or Associate Professor in Lighting Design

Assistant or Associate Professor in Lighting Design Join our community and experience Emerson College! The BFA program in Theatre Design/Technology and The Department of Performing Arts invite applications for a full-time tenure-track Assistant Professor or tenured Associate Professor of Lighting Design. Our ideal candidate will be a designer-artist in the field of Lighting for live performances (theatre, opera, dance, or concert) and adjacent fields (film, TV, corporate, or museums). We seek... (more)