Now Hiring: Costume Specialist, Dancers, & More - BWW Classifieds

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

POSITION SUMMARY: The Assistant Technical Director (ATD) assists the Technical Director (TD) and Director of Production with all duties associated with production and installation of scenic elements for all shows and special events. The also will assume lead TD responsibilities for the National Players and for all shows programmed into the Mulitz-Gudelsky Lab Theatre. The Assistant Technical Director will: ● Work with the TD and Director of Production to achieve p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Community Engagement & Education

Red Clay Dance Company is excited to request applications for the Director of Community Engagement & Education position. The role of the Director of Community Engagement & Education oversees all community engagement and education programs of the organization, including development and expansion, ultimately ensuring fidelity to the model in all aspects of implementation and supports business development and fundraising activities. To view job description and apply visit: www.redclaydance.com/ ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: MALE DANCERS NEEDED for CAROWINDS THEME PARK Brad Ross MAGIC SHOW

MALE DANCERS/PERFORMERS: 5'4″- 5'10″, slim, fit, athletic, or muscular build, clean-cut looking, outgoing, strong stage presence, comfortable with various dance styles, and willing to assist with the illusions. Must have a great smile and outgoing personality as all performers will interact with guests. ***Housing & travel are available if talent resides outside of the Charlotte, NC area. ***Talent must be available between June 3 - Aug 6th, 2023 ABOUT THE SHOW: Brad's new show is a ce... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Performer 1 (Seasonal)

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! SeaWorld San Antonio is currently seeking puppeteers and performer... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Specialist Senior

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: •Responsible for maintaining costuming in... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: This position supports one or more of our s... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Services Technician - Audio

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: Perform theater/stadium opening and closing ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Technician (Seasonal)

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: Setup and operate daily performances and sp... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Summer 2023 - June - Virtual OSHA 30 Class OSHA 30 General Industry for the Entertainment Industry

Spaces are available in the June 2023 OSHA 30 General Industry for the Entertainment Industry class, beginning Monday, June 12th, 2023 and running Mondays and Thursdays through Monday, June 26th 2023. (Monday June 12th, Thursday June 15th, Monday June 19th, Thursday June 22nd, Monday June 26th) Join Lankey & Limey Ltd. for live OSHA 30 video conference classes, designed specifically for the Entertainment Industry. Network with like-minded peers around the country and enjoy thought-provoking... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: PAINT YOUR WAGON auditions

The Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre will hold auditions for its fall production, "Paint Your Wagon," at Pulaski Street School Auditorium, 300 Pulaski Street in Riverhead, on May 23 and 24, from 6:30-9 PM. (enter through front doors) The role of Ben Rumson has been cast. All other roles are available. The performance dates are November 16-19 at Riverhead High School. Rusty Kransky will direct, with Dee Martin assisting. George Moravek is the Musical Director with Lucille Naar-Saladino a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Manager, Theatrical Services

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: Oversees the management of Entertainment t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Manager, Entertainment Technical Operations

Journey with us! Combine your career goals and sense of adventure by joining our exciting team of employees. Royal Caribbean Group is pleased to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, and excellent career development opportunities, each offering unique ways to explore the world. The Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Cruises brand has an exciting career opportunity for a full time Manager, Entertainment Technical Operations on the Hotel Operations Team reporting to the VP... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: NC Stage Holds Auditions for Antiogone Community Tour

VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSION DEADLINE: April 30, 2023 SEEKING: Video auditions from non-union actors of all races and ethnicities for the 2023 Community Tour production of Antigone by Sophocles. ABOUT THE NC STAGE COMMUNITY TOUR: The NC Stage Community Tour is dedicated to bringing dynamic professional performances to audiences who traditionally experience barriers to attending live theatre. Venues have included homeless shelters, correctional facilities, community centers, senior cent... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound & Video Supervisor - Seasonal

Jacob's Pillow is a year-round center for dance and home to America's longest-running international dance festival located in the beautiful Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. We're looking for a Sound & Video Supervisor to join the Production Department and work closely with/report directly to the Director of Technical Production. The Sound & Video Supervisor is expected to be able to function independently on projects under their direct supervision as well as assist the Director of Technic... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Motion Graphics Designer

Application deadline: May 8, 2023. See website for complete details and how to apply: https://www.armyfieldband.com/careers/motion-graphics-designer_2023 JOB DESCRIPTION ► Create and manage video content for The US Army Field Band's live performances, broadcasts, and video products. Tour up to 100 days per year in the U.S. and abroad. Motion Graphic Design (50%) Documentary Filmmaker and Storyteller (30%) Video Engineer (20%) BENEFITS ► -30 days paid leave annually -Full medical and ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: NYC Event Staff

Job Title: NYC Event Staff ($20/hr) ZogCulture is seeking vibrant and outgoing part-time event staff, known at ZogCulture as our "Culture Crew." Join our community full of artists, creatives, and professionals to facilitate unforgettable corporate team building experiences! Spend your summer hosting activities and games at corporate Boat Parties and Field Days. You will be responsible for event set-up and breakdown, facilitating participant check-in, and ensuring that corporate event attendees... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Sound Engineer

Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regular theatre patrons in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for many ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regular theatre patrons in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for many ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Liaison

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Community Liaison. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Head Librarian

TITLE: Head Librarian REPORTS TO: Director of the Conservatory STATUS: 50% FTE (20 Hours a Week)/Exempt/Some Weekends and Evenings WORKING LOCATION: Hybrid (Work from Home and On-Site) A.C.T. Campuses PAY RATE: $ 32,240.00 Annual Salary ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.'s miss... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production Positions for the 2023/2024 season

The Milburn Stone Theatre seeks production staff candidates for the upcoming 2023/2024 season. Positions include: Director, Music Director, Choreographer, Stage Manager, Lighting Designer, Audio Engineer, Costume Design/Coordinator, Props Designer/Coordinator and Set Designer Productions include: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL (Musical) - Performance Dates: 8/4 - 8/13, 2023 SILENT SKY (Play) - Performance Dates: 9/15 - 9/17, 2023 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Musical) - Performance Dates: 10/13 - 10/21,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Rental and Event Manager

TITLE: Rental and Event Manager STATUS: Full-Time/Non-Exempt DIVISION: Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production POSTITION AVAILABLE: May 1st, 2023 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio's mission combines a commitment to artistic craftmanship with t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Personnel

Eglevsky Ballet seeks Costume Personnel for various productions throughout the year. Required Skills: • Must have excellent sewing skills, both with machine (regular and serger) and by hand. • Ability to make alterations and adapt costumes for various body types. Experience working with dance costumes is a plus. Must have basic tailoring skills for women/men. Schedule: Weekend Availability Transportation: Studio is easily accessible via public transportation (LIRR). Salary: $15.00... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director - 'Rock of Ages'

Produced in association with 115 Bourbon Street. Performances at 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 West 115th Street, Merrionette Park, IL. Cast Auditions: May 9-12, 2023 Performances: July 20-23 (4 shows), 2023 Send cover letter and resume to Wayne Wendell, President: btgpres@gmail.com by April 18, 2023.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Supervisor & Artisan

SUMMARY The Properties Supervisor & Artisan (PSA) will work with the Senior Technical Director (SrTD), Technical Director (TD), Stage Management, and all visiting directors & designers in acquiring and preparing all properties for each production. This includes properties for new productions, rental productions, and co-productions. This position may require hours beyond a normal forty-hour week, especially during the technical production and performance period. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES... (more)