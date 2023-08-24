Now Hiring: Community Engagement Manager, Company Manager, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/24/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Manager

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MANAGER Department: Marketing Position: Part-Time, Year-Round Location: New York City, hybrid with at least one day per week in-person at EST Start Date: September 18, 2023 Compensation: $24/hr; 20 hours a week Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST), an acclaimed, award-winning nonprofit developmental theatre in Hell’s Kitchen, seeks a creative and dynamic Community Engagement Manager to join our team. EST develops and produces original, provocative and authentic new plays,... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: URGENT- Gold Dust Orphans “The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show”- Seeking BRAD

Attention! Attention! THE GOLD DUST ORPHANS, Boston’s acclaimed comedic theatre company, are seeking performers for our next Holiday Extravaganza: THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW! This is Boston's favorite holiday tradition. Don't miss your chance to join the extraordinary company of the Orphans. SEEKING: BRAD- Male Elf, 20’s-30’s Handsome American Boy. Engaged to Janet. Our hero. Seeking a strong rock singer, must be comfortable appearing in only underwear. All performers are paid. Flat... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Company Members for Fall Play Reading and Discussion Series

The Actors Theatre Workshop (ATW) is recruiting a small core of actors, from all ethnicities, ages and backgrounds, who are committed to growing and developing as members of a company, working both onstage and behind the scenes. ATW’s award-winning Artistic Director and Founder, Thurman E. Scott, whose mentor Stella Adler called “The inheritor of the Stanislavski legacy and of my legacy . . . [and] whose work advances acting technique to the next generation…,” will direct and develop each indiv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Play Submissions for Fall Play Reading and Discussion Series

The Actors Theatre Workshop is accepting submissions of original plays for our Fall Play Reading and Discussion Series. We are looking for new, contemporary works that examine the issues that people in America struggle with today. Theatre will always be at the forefront of change, and we are interested in how individuals and families are grappling with the range of challenges they are facing. ATW’s award-winning Artistic Director and Founder, Thurman E. Scott, whose mentor Stella Adler calle... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Williams Street Repertory (WSR), located in beautiful Crystal Lake, Illinois, accepts applications for Technical Director. WSR will present four self-produced shows in 2024 performed at Raue Center For The Arts. Job Dates: The T.D. position has an ideal start date of Jan. 1, 2024. Position is a sub-contractor position with the opportunity to grow. Raue Center provides a local shop and some tools for building. The show season will include a mix of full productions and some shows with suggested el... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director

Job Title: Technical Director Department: Scene Shop Reports To: Producing Director FLSA Status: Exempt, Full-time Pay Tier: 7 Compensation: $70k-$75k/year, competitive benefits package including health insurance, dental insurance, voluntary supplemental benefits, 401(k), vacation, sick time, parental leave and paid holidays. Desired Start Date: As soon as practicable Summary: Trinity Repertory Company seeks a highly motivated and skilled technical director. The technica... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Major Gifts & Special Projects

MANAGER, MAJOR GIFTS & SPECIAL PROJECTS The Public Theater is seeking a highly motivated, dynamic individual for the position of Manager of Major Gifts & Special Projects, a critical role within the Development Department that will support Frontline Fundraisers and the Executive Office. Under the supervision of the Director of Major Gifts, the Manager will help The Public meet its ambitious fundraising goals, with a focus on Annual Fund leadership campaigns and the Capital Campaign. The Manager... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Director of Education

DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION Talespinner Children’s Theatre www.talespinnercle.org Full-Time/ Year-Round Position Salary: $46,000-$49,000 Start: October 2023, telecommuting possible during transition if applicant needs to relocate Supervisor: Heather Utsler-Smith, Executive Artistic Director About Talespinner Talespinner Children’s Theatre is Cleveland’s dedicated, theatrical home for all children and families, creating inclusive, accessible, and meaningful professional productions and educ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SUGAR HILL The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker

“SUGAR HILL: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker” Music and Lyrics by: Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn Concept and Libretto by: Jessica Swan Director/Supervising Choreographer: Josh Bergasse Featured Choreographers: Jon Boogz, Caleb Teicher Consulting Choreographer: Graciela Daniele Film Director/Contributing Choreographer: Jade Hale-Christofi Music Supervisors: John Clayton, Larry Blank Supervising Music Director: Robert Cookman Producers: David Garfinkle, Rob Quadrino, Ron Simons... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Stage Manager for

The Wesleyan University Theater Department seeks a professional stage manager for our fall mainstage production: WOLFCRUSH: A Queer Werewolf Play in Three Acts, by Haygen-Brice Walker, dir. Alex Keegan, Visiting Asst. Professor of Theater. Rehearsals for this fully-academic production begin in early September, all rehearsals will take place on campus. Performances are Nov 9 to 11, Wesleyan University Center for the Arts Theater (Middletown, CT). Tech begins on Oct 26. Exact schedule and numb... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Social Media Manager

Filmed Live Musicals is seeking a freelance Social Media Manager. www.filmedlivemusicals.com is a database of stage musicals that have been filmed and made available to the public. The site has info on 180+ musicals from around the world and dating back to 1938; a bi-monthly podcast; and a weekly newsletter with info on upcoming streams. Past podcast guests include Tony nominees Brenda Braxton and Paul Gordon, Emmy nominee Kenneth Ferrone, triple threat James T. Lane, Allegiance writer & prod... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Looking for part time stage manager/tech crew of new play www.dementiaman.com It premiered in the DC Fringe Festival and now has 8 bookings into January 2024, and recently featured in APAP Publications and magazines. Need stage manager at each show and rehearsals, who might also double as tech in performance. Part time based on bookings. Willing to work with students and community theatre. Anticipating regional Metro DC performances and eventual travel opportunities in east coast, thoug... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Piano Player/Accompanist

The Perkel Youth Theater Group located in Bayonne, NJ is currently looking to hire for the paid position of piano player/accompanist for a fall cabaret program and possibly a full-scale youth theater production in the spring of 2024. This program is geared for youth, ages 9 and above. Must be able to work with children of this age group. If interested please contact me, Ilona J. Rosenberg at centerplayersofbayonne@yahoo.com.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Manager - Drunk Shakespeare NYC

Compensation: $1000/week with opportunity for advancement based on performance Package: 10 paid vacation days. Healthcare stipend after 6 months employment. Work Schedule: full time, 5 days per week (Thursday-Monday evening schedule with Tues/Wed off) Start Date: immediate The hit Off-Broadway comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, is seeking an Assistant Manager to join our leadership team! This position functions as the Manager on Duty when the General Manager is off, and otherwise supplements t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Technical Director

The Old Globe, San Diego’s largest regional theatre, seeks candidates for an Assistant Technical Director. Responsibilities include drafting (AutoCAD), technical design, and project management. The Assistant Technical Director works closely with the Technical Director and other Assistant Technical Directors to plan and oversee the scenic construction process, ensuring safe and efficient solutions for all scenery and automation. Candidates must have extensive knowledge of scenery constru... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Director

The Old Globe seeks a dedicated and diligent individual for the position of Ticket Services Director for this renowned theatre in San Diego’s beautiful Balboa Park. Reporting to the Director of Marketing and Communications, the Ticket Services Director is responsible for the management of the ticket services department including the management of 15 full and part-time ticketing employees, with the goal of providing exceptional customer service experience to patrons when making ticket and/or... (more)

Classes / Instruction: OCTOBER 2023 - VIRTUAL OSHA 30 CLASS OSHA 30 GENERAL INDUSTRY FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY - LANKEY & LIMEY LTD

Fall into Safety w/ Classes from L&L Ltd! Spaces are available in the October 2023 OSHA 30 General Industry for the Entertainment Industry class, beginning Wednesday, October 11th, and continuing over two weeks. (Wednesday, October 11 ,Friday, October 13th, Monday, October 16th, Wednesday, October 18th, Friday, October 20th) You can earn your card in 2 weeks! Join Lankey & Limey Ltd. for live OSHA 30 video conference classes, designed specifically for the Entertainment Industry. Network... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director of PAC

1. Must have a strong background in technical theatre including skills in computerized lighting design and programming, as well as computerized/digital sound engineering. 2. Must be an excellent problem solver and have good communication and interpersonal skills. 3. Coordinates the technical requirements for all events at the center including but not limited to, school productions, professional productions, and rentals. 4. Maintains all stage equipment. 5. Coo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

The Marketing Manager assists in the planning and is responsible in the development and execution of marketing strategies for George Street Playhouse, its mainstage productions, educational programming, special events and the overall branding of the institution. This position reports directly to the Director of Marketing & Customer Experience, and works closely with all other senior directors to ensure efficiency, collaboration and effective coordination. The Marketing Manager is responsible f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Video Submissions

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking a professional performers for its touring production of Hugs and Kisses. The touring season runs from late August to early June with four to eight tours on the road each semester. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates for Hugs and Kisses (fall semester): 8/28/23 - 12/16/23 Transporta... (more)

Classes / Instruction: OSHA 30 Construction for the Entertainment Industry - Fall 2023 Virtual OSHA 30 Class - Lankey & Limey LTD

Looking for your OSHA 30 Construction Card? Spaces are available in the September/ October 2023 OSHA 30 Construction for the Entertainment Industry class, beginning Monday, September 11th, 2023 and running for 5 Mondays through October 9th 2023. Join Lankey & Limey Ltd. for live OSHA 30 video conference classes, designed speciIcally for the Entertainment Industry. Network with like-minded peers around the country and enjoy thoughtprovoking group discussions while developing the skills, to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Donor Programs

MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon. Signature serves... (more)